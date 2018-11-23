You will soon be able to watch WhatsApp videos directly from notifications

Facebook-owned WhatsApp already lets users watch videos in picture-in-picture mode so that they can multi-task easily. But now, the company has started testing a new feature that will soon let users watch videos directly from notifications.

According to WABetaInfo, WhatsApp will soon let all users watch videos directly from the notifications, eliminating the need to open the chat to watch video. This feature is currently only available for iPhone users using beta version 2.18.102.5 of WhatsApp.

WABetaInfo reports that this new feature will soon be available for all the iPhone users through App Store, but there’s no word on when it will be rolled out for Android users.

Having said that, while WABetaInfo reports that this feature is currently only available for beta users on iPhone, some users are reporting to have it enabled on the stable version of WhatsApp for iPhone. Well, this could probably just be a server-side switch. You can check out the video below to see how it works.

We are pretty sure this feature will be liked by many users once it’s rolled out through stable channel to all. That’s because users will no longer have to open the chat to watch video and thus send their blue tick, letting the sender know that the message was read. If you watch the video directly from the notification, there’s no way for the sender to know whether you watched the video or not.