How to hide files on OnePlus 6 [Guide]

OnePlus 6 is one of the best smartphones of 2018 and it packs a host of features in its Oxygen OS. OnePlus 6 comes with a handy feature that you can make use of if you want to hide files on your OnePlus 6. There is a built-in feature called Lockbox that locks your files with a PIN preventing anyone to access your files. This guide will show you how to hide files on OnePlus using Lockbox and without any third party apps.

How to hide files on OnePlus 6

Open the File Manager app and enter the Lockbox option at the bottom.

When you enter the Lockbox, you will be asked to set up a PIN to secure it. This is similar to a private vault or safe that keeps your files secured with a PIN. The PIN doesn’t need to be the same as the lock screen PIN.

Once you have set a PIN, start adding files to the Lockbox. To add files to the Lockbox, press and hold any file and tap the three dots at the corner of the screen, and tap ‘Move to Lockbox‘. The file will be moved to the Lockbox folder.

Lockbox doesn’t encrypt your files, all it does is hides the files in a different folder that is hidden from the gallery and protected by a PIN. All types of file can be hidden irrespective of the file extension.

When you want to access these hidden files, you will have to go to the Lockbox folder from the file manager and enter the PIN to see your files.

How to unhide files on OnePlus 6

What if you want to unhide the files from the Lockbox? If you change your mind, want to unhide the files from the Lockbox, tap and hold the file, go to three dots menu on top, and then select Move out.

When you restore the files, you will be asked where to save it, it doesn’t restore back to its original location automatically. For instance, if I move a video file from the DCIM folder to the Lockbox, I have the option to move to any location or simply put it back into its original folder.

All you hidden files can’t be found in the gallery, file manager apps, in other app lockers, or even in the PC, but Lockbox. The Lockbox is secured by a PIN, the PIN can be changed easily in the Lockbox folder, tap the three dots menu and change the PIN.

So, that was all about hiding the files on your OnePlus 6. OnePlus 6 can also allow you to run dual apps as well as navigate using the gestures. Check out the 30 tips, tricks, and hidden features of the OnePlus 6.

Here’s our full review of the OnePlus 6.