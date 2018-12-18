Xiaomi Mi A2 starts receiving Android 9.0 Pie update

Last month, Chinese smartphone brand Xiaomi rolled out Android 9.0 Pie update for Mi A2 in India. And now, the company has started rolling out Android Pie for Mi A2 globally.

Android 9 Pie is finally here! Mi A2 will be the first of our Android One phones to receive the update from 18 Dec! Get ready for all Android 9 Pie features! RT if you have your slice of the Pie now! #MiA2 #Android9Pie #Android9 #AndroidPie pic.twitter.com/7mNfl3Wsd6 — Mi (@xiaomi) December 17, 2018

With this, the Mi A2 becomes Xiaomi’s first Android One smartphone to get Android Pie update. The Mi A2 Lite, which was launched alongside the Mi A2, is also an Android One smartphone, and, it received the Android Pie update late last month, however, only a small number of users got the update as it wasn’t a global roll-out.

Now that Xiaomi has started rolling out Android Pie for Mi A2 globally, we believe Android Pie update roll-out for Mi A2 Lite will commence soon.

That said, the Mi A1 which was launched last year, and is also the first Android One smartphone from Xiaomi, is yet to receive its Android Pie update. Of course, Xiaomi did roll out Android Pie update for Mi A1 last week, but it was a “beta stable” update.

Xiaomi hasn’t revealed any time frame for the roll out of Android Pie for Mi A1, but, we speculate that the update will be rolled out either at the end of this month or the beginning of next.