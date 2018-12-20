WhatsApp makes it easier to start group calls, but only for iPhone users

Facebook-owned WhatsApp recently rolled out Picture-in-Picture Mode for its Android users. And now, the company is rolling out yet another feature, but only for its iPhone users.

Back in late July this year, WhatsApp rolled out the group calling feature for its Android and iPhone users. However, starting a group call has been quite a chore. To start a group call – either voice or video – a user first had to start a one-on-one call and then add other participants. There was no way for the users to start a group call with multiple contacts at once. Well, WhatsApp has addressed that issue with the latest feature.

WhatsApp has rolled out the group call shortcut button which lets users start a voice or video call directly from the group. WhatsApp began testing this feature last month, and, it was rolled out to beta users on Android earlier this month.

You will now see a group call button in WhatsApp groups that will let you make group calls with the members of that group all at once. However, if you want to make a group call with people who are not members of a single group, WhatsApp’s got your back.

WhatsApp has made a change to the ‘Calls’ tab as well. You can now tap on the new call icon in the top-right corner of the app and select the people you want to start a group call with. Once you do that, select whether you want to make a group voice call or a group video call.

Having said that, do note that this new feature is currently only available for iPhone users (with update 2.18.11), and, group calls are still restricted to a maximum of four people.

Android users will get this feature soon.