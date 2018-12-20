Is this the OnePlus 5G smartphone? Or is it the OnePlus 7?

Chinese smartphone brand OnePlus has launched two smartphones every year since 2016. But next year, we could see the company launching three smartphones – two of which will very likely be the OnePlus 7 and 7T, with the third one being its 5G smartphone. OnePlus’ 5G smartphone will be launched before OnePlus 7 (name yet to be confirmed). While there aren’t too many details about it available right now, it looks like we are getting our first look yet at what could be OnePlus’ 5G smartphone.

Budding Indian leakster Ishan Agarwal has leaked an image (attached above) on Twitter which seems to be of an internal meeting at OnePlus. This meeting was also attended by OnePlus CEO Pete Lau who was given a presentation of an unknown OnePlus smartphone.

The presentation slide reveals the design of this unknown OnePlus smartphone, and, it looks like the launch of this smartphone will mark a shift from the current design language. The smartphone is red in color and has a huge camera module on its back which reminds us of Nokia Lumia 1020 as well as Motorola smartphones launched recently.

Lau can also be seen checking out a white-colored variant of this smartphone, and, there’s also a red-colored variant lying next to him on the table.

It’s currently unclear whether this is a prototype of OnePlus’ 5G smartphone, or the OnePlus 7. In case you are unaware, OnePlus’ 5G smartphone and the OnePlus 7 will be two different smartphones. Moreover, the 5G smartphone will also cost $200-$300 more than OnePlus’ current lineup. However, both these smartphones will be powered by Qualcomm’s latest and greatest Snapdragon 855 SoC.

Whatever this smartphone is, one thing is clear, this leak probably got the person who took this picture fired. Or wait, was it leaked intentionally by OnePlus to build hype around its next product? Hmm?