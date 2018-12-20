Nokia 8.1 with Snapdragon 710 SoC and 6.18-inch PureDisplay goes on sale in India
Late last month, HMD Global launched the Nokia 7.1 in India. And earlier last week, the company launched the Nokia 8.1 in the country. The Nokia 8.1 is actually a re-branded Nokia X7 which was launched in China back in October. And starting today, the Nokia 8.1 goes on sale in the country.
The Nokia 8.1 is an Amazon-exclusive in India, and, it goes on sale in the country through Amazon India at 1 pm. However, it will also be available for purchase from Nokia India’s official website from tomorrow.
The Nokia 8.1 is a mid-range smartphone and is powered by Snapdragon 710 SoC which is coupled with 4 GB RAM. The smartphone has a 6.18-inch notched display and flaunts a glass-metal sandwich construction. It also has a screen-to-body ratio of 86.5%.
For photography, the Nokia 8.1 comes with dual cameras – 12 MP and 13 MP – at the back along with a 20 MP camera on the front. The rear cameras come with ZEISS optics with AI-based features in tow.
The smartphone has 64 GB of storage on-board and it runs Android Pie out-of-the-box. The Nokia 8.1 also ships with a 3500 mAh battery with support for 18W Fast Charging.
Nokia 8.1 Specifications
- CPU: Snapdragon 710 octa-core processor
- RAM: 4 GB LPDDR4X
- GPU: Adreno 616
- Operating System: Android 9.0 Pie
- Display: 6.18-inch Full-HD+ (2246 x 1080 pixels) PureDisplay with 18.7:9 aspect ratio, 2.5D Gorilla Glass, HDR 10 support, 1500:1 contrast ratio and 500 nits brightness
- Rear Camera: 12 MP (f/1.8 aperture, 1.4 μm pixel size, dual PDAF, OIS) + 13 MP with ZEISS Optics, AI Portrait Mode, AI Scene Recognition, Pro Mode, EIS and Dual LED flash
- Front Camera: 20 MP with f/2.0 aperture and 1.8 μm pixel size
- Internal Storage: 64 GB
- External Storage: Expandable up to 400 GB via microSD card
- SIM: Dual Hybrid Slot
- Connectivity: 4G VoLTE, VoWiFi, GPS, Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, NFC, 3.5 mm headphone jack, USB Type-C
- Other: Fingerprint Scanner, Nokia OZO Audio, Bothie (with AI-powered 3D personas, masks and filters)
- Colors: Blue-Silver, Iron-Steel
- Battery: 3500 mAh with 18W Fast Charging
Nokia 8.1 Price in India and Availability
- Price: ₹26,999
- Availability: Available exclusively on Amazon India. Will also be available for purchase through Nokia India’s official website as well as top retail stores across the country.