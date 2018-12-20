Late last month, HMD Global launched the Nokia 7.1 in India. And earlier last week, the company launched the Nokia 8.1 in the country. The Nokia 8.1 is actually a re-branded Nokia X7 which was launched in China back in October. And starting today, the Nokia 8.1 goes on sale in the country.

The Nokia 8.1 is an Amazon-exclusive in India, and, it goes on sale in the country through Amazon India at 1 pm. However, it will also be available for purchase from Nokia India’s official website from tomorrow.

The Nokia 8.1 is a mid-range smartphone and is powered by Snapdragon 710 SoC which is coupled with 4 GB RAM. The smartphone has a 6.18-inch notched display and flaunts a glass-metal sandwich construction. It also has a screen-to-body ratio of 86.5%.

For photography, the Nokia 8.1 comes with dual cameras – 12 MP and 13 MP – at the back along with a 20 MP camera on the front. The rear cameras come with ZEISS optics with AI-based features in tow.

The smartphone has 64 GB of storage on-board and it runs Android Pie out-of-the-box. The Nokia 8.1 also ships with a 3500 mAh battery with support for 18W Fast Charging.

Nokia 8.1 Specifications

CPU: Snapdragon 710 octa-core processor

4 GB LPDDR4X GPU: Adreno 616

Android 9.0 Pie Display: 6.18-inch Full-HD+ (2246 x 1080 pixels) PureDisplay with 18.7:9 aspect ratio, 2.5D Gorilla Glass, HDR 10 support, 1500:1 contrast ratio and 500 nits brightness

12 MP (f/1.8 aperture, 1.4 μm pixel size, dual PDAF, OIS) + 13 MP with ZEISS Optics, AI Portrait Mode, AI Scene Recognition, Pro Mode, EIS and Dual LED flash Front Camera: 20 MP with f/2.0 aperture and 1.8 μm pixel size

64 GB External Storage: Expandable up to 400 GB via microSD card

Dual Hybrid Slot Connectivity: 4G VoLTE, VoWiFi, GPS, Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, NFC, 3.5 mm headphone jack, USB Type-C

Fingerprint Scanner, Nokia OZO Audio, Bothie (with AI-powered 3D personas, masks and filters) Colors: Blue-Silver, Iron-Steel

Nokia 8.1 Price in India and Availability