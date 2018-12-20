Xiaomi Redmi Pro 2 teased to come with Snapdragon 675 SoC; Will it also come with 48 MP camera?

Way back in July 2016, Chinese smartphone brand Xiaomi launched Redmi Pro – its first smartphone to come with dual rear cameras. Well now, it looks like the company will soon launch its successor – the Redmi Pro 2 – which will probably come with Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 675 SoC.

Teaser posters (attached below) of Redmi Pro 2 that have surfaced out of Chinese social network Weibo suggest that the Redmi Pro 2 will be powered by Snapdragon 675 SoC. The Snapdragon 675 SoC is an octa-core (two performance cores, six efficiency cores) processor with Adreno 612 GPU in tow.

Details are scarce about the Redmi Pro 2 right now. However, there are reports which suggest that this smartphone could possibly come with a 48 MP camera. Why? Well, the Snapdragon 675 SoC that will power the Redmi Pro 2 supports 48 MP camera. We know that’s vague, but that’s the only reason why the Redmi Pro 2 is expected to rock a 48 MP snapper.

There’s no word from Xiaomi yet regarding the launch of Redmi Pro 2, but, if this is indeed Xiaomi’s 48 MP camera smartphone, then we will see it launched next year in January because Xiaomi President Lin Bin had said that the company would launch its 48 MP camera smartphone in January.

Having said that, reports coming out of China suggest that Xiaomi’s next Redmi smartphone will sport a display with a hole in it to carry selfie camera – similar to Samsung Galaxy A8s and Huawei Nova 4. Needless to say, this could be the Redmi Pro 2.

Xiaomi has scheduled an event on December 24 in China where we might get to know more about the Redmi Pro 2.

Source | Via