Huawei Nova 4 announced: World’s first 48 MP camera smartphone with in-display selfie camera in tow

Last week, South Korean tech giant Samsung launched Galaxy A8s – world’s first smartphone with in-display camera. And on the same day, Huawei sub-brand Honor announced its View20 which too rocks an in-display front camera. Well now, Honor-parent Huawei has launched the Huawei Nova 4 that we have been hearing of since the past few days. And, the Nova 4 too comes with an in-display camera.

The Huawei Nova 4 comes with an in-display camera on the front. What that means is that the display of the smartphone has a hole in the top-left corner which accommodates the front camera in it. As a result, we don’t see an iPhone X-like notch or a OnePlus 6T-like notch on this smartphone. The Nova 4 also has an almost bezel-less look, with the chin being slightly larger than the rest of the bezels.

The back of the Nova 4 has 3D glass and is painted with gradient colors which is the latest trend in the smartphone industry. The back of the Nova 4 is home to a triple camera setup which is placed in the top-left corner vertically. This triple camera setup includes one 48 MP primary camera, one 16 MP wide-angle camera, and one 2 MP depth-sensing camera. This makes Nova 4 world’s first smartphone to come with a 48 MP camera (View20 doesn’t count as it isn’t launched yet). With this, the Nokia Lumia 1020 with a 41 MP camera loses its crown of being a smartphone having a camera with the highest megapixel count.

That said, there’s another model of the Nova 4 which replaces the 48 MP primary rear camera with a 20 MP snapper. And, for selfies and video calls, both these models come with a 25 MP camera on the front.

Talking about the innards, the Huawei Nova 4 is surprisingly powered by Kirin 970 SoC even when Huawei already announced the Kirin 980 SoC a couple of months ago. However, that’s not to say that Kirin 970 SoC is bad. It’s just that having Kirin 980 would have been better.

The Kirin 970 chip on the Nova 4 is mated to 8 GB RAM, and, the smartphone comes with 128 GB of internal storage which should be more than enough for a majority of users. On the software front, the Huawei Nova 4 runs EMUI 9.0.1 which is based on Android 9.0 Pie – the latest version of Android.

Oh, and yes, how can we forget the display on the Nova 4? The smartphone boasts a 6.4-inch IPS LCD display which we have already told you has a hole in the top-left corner. The display has a resolution of 2310 x 1080 pixels and a pixel density of 398 ppi.

The Huawei Nova 4 has a fingerprint scanner at the back for additional security, and, keeping this entire package up and running is a 3750 mAh battery which draws power from a USB Type-C port.

Huawei Nova 4 Specifications

CPU: Kirin 970 octa-core processor

Kirin 970 octa-core processor RAM: 8 GB

8 GB GPU: Mali-G72 MP12

Mali-G72 MP12 Operating System: EMUI 9.0.1 based on Android 9.0 Pie

EMUI 9.0.1 based on Android 9.0 Pie Display: 6.4-inch Full-HD+ (2310 x 1080 pixels) IPS LCD display with 398 ppi pixel density

6.4-inch Full-HD+ (2310 x 1080 pixels) IPS LCD display with 398 ppi pixel density Rear Camera: 48/20 MP (f/1.8 aperture) + 20 MP (super wide angle, f/2.2 aperture) + 2 MP (depth sensing, f/2.4 aperture) with EIS, AI Beauty, Portrait Mode, HDR Pro, 4K video recording and LED flash

48/20 MP (f/1.8 aperture) + 20 MP (super wide angle, f/2.2 aperture) + 2 MP (depth sensing, f/2.4 aperture) with EIS, AI Beauty, Portrait Mode, HDR Pro, 4K video recording and LED flash Front Camera: 25 MP with f/2.0 aperture, AI Beauty and EIS

25 MP with f/2.0 aperture, AI Beauty and EIS Internal Storage: 128 GB

128 GB SIM: Dual

Dual Connectivity: 4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth 4.2, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, USB Type-C

4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth 4.2, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, USB Type-C Other: Fingerprint Scanner, 3D Qmoji, aptX, aptX HD

Fingerprint Scanner, 3D Qmoji, aptX, aptX HD Colors: Red, Black, Blue, White

Red, Black, Blue, White Battery: 3750 mAh

Huawei Nova 4 Price and Availability

Price of 48 MP primary rear camera variant: ¥3399 (around $492/₹35,268)

¥3399 (around $492/₹35,268) Price of 20 MP primary rear camera variant: ¥3099 (around $449/₹32,167)

¥3099 (around $449/₹32,167) Availability: Goes on sale in China from December 29. No word on availability in other markets

Source