How to use POCO F1 navigation gestures [Easy Guide]

The POCO F1 is the newest entry in the sub 20K segment and features a Snapdragon 845 CPU. It runs on the MIUI 10 based on Android 8.1 Oreo and it packs a number of features in it. The MIUI 10 offers a new system navigation gesture that doesn’t require the on-screen buttons. Here’s how navigation gestures work on POCO F1.

How to use POCO F1 navigation gestures

While there are a number of handy features on the POCO F1, we saw how to take three finger screenshots on POCO F1, as well as, how to hide the notch on the POCO F1. Here, we will see how to navigate the POCO F1 with navigation gestures. If you aren’t aware of the gesture-based navigation, try it out.

Note: The full-screen gestures will eliminate the on-screen navigation buttons.

Go to the Settings -> Full-screen display and select the option Full screen gestures. You will be guided with a tutorial on how to use the full-screen gestures when you tap learn.

How do the navigation gestures work?

You can perform these actions using gestures – Go to Home screen, Open Recent Apps, and Go back.

Go to Home screen – Swipe from the bottom quickly.

– Swipe from the bottom quickly. Open Recent Apps – Swipe from the bottom and pause.

– Swipe from the bottom and pause. Go Back – Swipe either right or left from the edge.

If you want to know more tricks and handy features of the POCO F1, check out these top 11 POCO F1 tips and tricks that will allow you to make the most out of your POCO F1.

Here’s the POCO F1 full review and unboxing video below.