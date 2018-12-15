How to take three finger screenshot on POCO F1 [Easy Guide]

POCO F1 runs on the MIUI 10 loaded with features, one of them is taking screenshots with your three fingers. Instead of taking a screenshot using the Power and Volume down key, swipe your three fingers on the screen to take a screen. Here’s how to enable this feature and take three finger screenshots on POCO F1.

Before you proceed, check if you can take a screenshot by swiping down your three fingers on the screen from the top. If it works, no need to enable this feature, it’s already turned on.

To enable the three finger screenshot, enter Settings and then Additional settings.

Under that, you will see Buttons and gesture shortcuts where you can find certain shortcuts and gestures like quickly launch the camera, open torch, screenshot gestures.

Tap on ‘Take a screenshot‘ and choose the option ‘Slide 3 fingers down‘.

