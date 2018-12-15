ASUS confirms it’s not scrapping the ZenFone series

Taiwanese tech giant ASUS recently announced the exit of its long-time CEO Jerry Shen while also revealing its focus shift on gamers and power users. This led many to believe that ASUS would only sell ROG-branded gaming smartphones and premium flagships while discontinuing the ZenFone series smartphones. Well, ASUS has cleared the air surrounding this confusion and has confirmed that it’s not discontinuing the ZenFone series.

ASUS has refuted all the reports claiming the discontinuation of its ZenFone series smartphones. The company said that it will continue to develop ZenFone series smartphones, but it will also be focusing on perfecting solutions for gamers and power users.

“With regard to doubts raised by some on the continuation of the ZenFone brand, we confirm that we will continue to develop the ZenFone series, while also aiming to expand the gaming smartphone market. We will focus on perfecting solutions for gamers and power users,” said ASUS in a statement.

ASUS launched the Snapdragon 845-powered ZenFone 5Z this year which turned out to be a fierce competitor of OnePlus 6. ASUS also launched the ROG Phone which is the first ever gaming smartphone it has launched. In fact, it is the most powerful smartphone ASUS has launched to date.

More recently, ASUS launched the ZenFone Max (M2) and ZenFone Max Pro (M2), which unlike the ZenFone 5Z and ROG Phone, are budget and mid-range smartphones.

With ASUS shifting its focus on gamers and power users, it will be interesting to see what kind of smartphones it launches next year.