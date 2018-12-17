Lenovo Z5s Ferrari SuperFast Edition rumored to come with 12 GB RAM

Chinese technology brand Lenovo is all set to launch the Z5s smartphone tomorrow. The Z5s is teased to come with more than 8 GB RAM, which we speculated would be 10 GB. However, if the latest information coming out of China is to be believed, then there will be a version of the Z5s which will come with a whopping 12 GB of RAM.

According to a post on Chinese social network Weibo, Lenovo will launch a special edition of the Z5s called Lenovo Z5s Ferrari SuperFast edition which will come with 12 GB RAM. Well, this puts behind the recently launched OnePlus 6T McLaren Edition that has 10 GB of RAM.

The screenshot (attached above) shared on Weibo further reveals that this Ferrari SuperFast edition will be powered by Snapdragon 845 and have 128 GB of internal storage. The smartphone carries model number L78071 which is the same we have seen on Geekbench.

However, the Geekbench listing of the Z5s reveals that it will come with Snapdragon 710 SoC which will be paired with 6 GB RAM. Well, it’s possible that this is the standard variant having mid-range specs, with the Z5s Ferrari SuperFast edition being the actual flagship. But, do note that this information doesn’t from a trustworthy source, so take it with a pinch of salt.

Having said that, Lenovo has already confirmed that the Z5s will come with triple rear cameras while teasing a display with a waterdrop-shaped notch.

We don’t have to wait much to know more about the Z5s as we will know everything there is to know about this smartphone once it’s unveiled tomorrow.

