Huawei Nova 4 passes through Geekbench ahead of launch revealing key specs

Chinese technology brand Huawei is all set to launch the Nova 4 smartphone today at an event in China. The phone’s press renders already leaked online showing us what it looks like. And, the smartphone’s specifications too leaked out of China giving us an idea of what it will come packed with. Well, just ahead of the launch, the Nova 4 has passed through a benchmarking site revealing its key specs.

The Huawei Nova 4 has passed through popular benchmarking site Geekbench. We know this Huawei device is Nova 4 because it carries model number VCE-AL00 which is the same it was listed with on TENAA.

The Huawei Nova 4 made a score of 1774 and 6412 points in Geekbench’s single and multi-core tests respectively. And, it has been listed on Geekbench with Kirin 970 SoC, 8 GB RAM, and Android 9.0 Pie which is the latest version of Android. Well, the Geekbench listing corroborates previously leaked key specs.

That said, the Nova 4 will come with an in-display camera and will have three cameras at the back. However, there will be two variants of the Nova 4 – one that will have a 48 MP primary camera, and the other that will have a 20 MP primary camera. You can check out the leaked specs of Nova 4 down below.

Huawei Nova 4 Specifications [Rumored]

CPU: Kirin 970

Kirin 970 RAM: 8 GB

8 GB Operating System: EMUI 9 based on Android 9.0 Pie

EMUI 9 based on Android 9.0 Pie Display: 6.4-inch Full-HD+ (2310 x 1080 pixels) display with 19.25:9 aspect ratio

6.4-inch Full-HD+ (2310 x 1080 pixels) display with 19.25:9 aspect ratio Rear Camera: 48/20 MP + 16 MP + 2 MP with LED flash

48/20 MP + 16 MP + 2 MP with LED flash Front Camera: 25 MP

25 MP Internal Storage: 128 GB

128 GB Other: Fingerprint Scanner, GPU Turbo

Fingerprint Scanner, GPU Turbo Colors: Blue-Purple, Red-Purple, White-Pearl, Black

Blue-Purple, Red-Purple, White-Pearl, Black Battery: 3750 mAh with 18W (9V/2A) fast charging

We will know everything there is to know about the Nova 4 in some time once it’s unveiled by Huawei.

Source