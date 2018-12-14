Here’s our best look yet at the Huawei Nova 4 launching on December 17

Chinese technology brand Huawei is all set to launch the Nova 4 next week on December 17. Specifications of the Nova 4 have already leaked online, and, Huawei has shown us what the front of the smartphone looks like. But now, just a couple of days ahead of the launch, renders of the Nova 4 have leaked online which give us our best look yet at it.

Renders (attached above and below) of the Nova 4 that have leaked online show us that the smartphone will come with a hole in the top-left corner of the display which will have a camera inside it. This is something Huawei has already confirmed. That said, the leaked renders also reveal that the smartphone has an almost bezel-less look, with the chin being slightly larger than the bezels on the top, left and right.

The back of the smartphone has a triple camera setup in the top-left corner below which is the LED flash. There’s also some text below the cameras and the flash which reveals that the smartphone will come with one 48 MP camera with AI-based features. Furthermore, this text also reveals that the rear cameras will have an aperture of f/1.8, f/2.2, and f/2.4.

Having said that, the back of the Nova 4 also has the Huawei moniker at the bottom-left corner, and, there’s also a fingerprint scanner in the center which means this smartphone won’t come with an in-display fingerprint scanner.

The Huawei Nova 4 will come in at least four colors, three of which are gradients. The smartphone is also said to be offered in two different variants – one of which will have a 48 MP primary camera, while the other one will have a 20 MP primary camera. You can check out the leaked specs of the Nova 4 down below.

Huawei Nova 4 Specifications [Rumored]

CPU: Kirin 970

Kirin 970 RAM: 8 GB

8 GB Operating System: EMUI 9 based on Android 9.0 Pie

EMUI 9 based on Android 9.0 Pie Display: 6.4-inch Full-HD+ (2310 x 1080 pixels) display with 19.25:9 aspect ratio

6.4-inch Full-HD+ (2310 x 1080 pixels) display with 19.25:9 aspect ratio Rear Camera: 48/20 MP + 16 MP + 2 MP with LED flash

48/20 MP + 16 MP + 2 MP with LED flash Front Camera: 25 MP

25 MP Internal Storage: 128 GB

128 GB Other: Fingerprint Scanner, GPU Turbo

Fingerprint Scanner, GPU Turbo Colors: Blue-Purple, Red-Purple, White-Pearl, Black

Blue-Purple, Red-Purple, White-Pearl, Black Battery: 3750 mAh with 18W (9V/2A) fast charging

Source