This is when Honor Band 4 may go on sale in India

Huawei sub-brand Honor launched the Honor 8C smartphone in India late last month. However, alongside the 8C, the company also launched the Honor Band 4 in India. Honor did reveal that this fitness tracker would be sold exclusively through Amazon in India, but, the company didn’t reveal its pricing and availability details. Well, thanks to Amazon India, we finally know when the Honor Band 4 may finally go on sale in India.

A customer support representative has revealed that the Honor Band 4 will go on sale in India from December 24. However, when asked about the price, the representative said that pricing will be revealed “once the sale starts”.

Once the Honor Band 4 goes on sale in India, it will compete with Xiaomi’s Mi Band 3 which was launched in India back in late September with a price tag of ₹1999, and that’s why, we expect the Honor Band 4 to be priced around ₹2000 in the country.

Like we already said, the Honor Band 4 is a fitness tracker, hence, it’s needless to say that it comes with features like Sleep Tracking, Heart Rate Monitoring, and more. It rocks a 0.95-inch colored AMOLED display and is water resistant up to 50 meters.

Honor Band 4 Specifications

Display: 0.95-inch colored AMOLED display with 2.5D curved glass

0.95-inch colored AMOLED display with 2.5D curved glass Connectivity: Bluetooth 4.2 LE (compatible with Android 4.4 or later and iOS 9.0 or later)

Bluetooth 4.2 LE (compatible with Android 4.4 or later and iOS 9.0 or later) Sensors: 6-axis Sensor, Heart Rate Monitor, Sleep Tracker, IR Light Wearing Detection Sensor

6-axis Sensor, Heart Rate Monitor, Sleep Tracker, IR Light Wearing Detection Sensor Other: Caller ID, Call Rejection, Message Notifications, 50 meter water resistance

Caller ID, Call Rejection, Message Notifications, 50 meter water resistance Dimensions: 43 x 17.2 x 11.5 mm

43 x 17.2 x 11.5 mm Weight: 23 grams approx.

23 grams approx. Colors: Black, Blue, Pink (Running Edition available in Red, Yellow and Green colors as well)

Black, Blue, Pink (Running Edition available in Red, Yellow and Green colors as well) Battery: 100 mAh

What do you think would be an ideal price of the Honor Band 4 in India? Sound-off in the comments down below.