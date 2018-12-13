Xiaomi Redmi 6A gets a price cut in India, here’s how much it costs now

Chinese smartphone brand Xiaomi launched the Redmi 6 and Redmi 6A smartphones in India back in early September this year. However, Xiaomi hiked the price of both these smartphones in India last month. Well, after exactly a month, Xiaomi has now reduced the price of the Redmi 6A in India.

The Redmi 6A is offered in two configurations – 2 GB RAM + 16 GB storage and 2 GB RAM + 32 GB storage. The 16 GB storage variant was launched with a price tag of ₹5999, whereas the 32 GB storage variant was launched with a price tag of ₹6999. However, last month, Xiaomi hiked the price of 16 GB variant to ₹6599 and the price of 32 GB variant to ₹7499. But now, Xiaomi has reduced the price of both these variants and they are now available in India at their launch prices.

The Redmi 6A 16 GB storage variant is now priced at ₹5999 and the 32 GB storage variant is now priced at ₹6999. Both these variants can be purchased at reduced prices from Xiaomi India’s official website. However, at press time, the 16 GB storage variant is out of stock.

You can check out full specs of the Redmi 6A down below.

Xiaomi Redmi 6A Specifications