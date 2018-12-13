BSNL offering up to 25% cashback on annual and half-yearly broadband plans

Back in October this year, state-run telecom operator BSNL offered up to 9% extra talk-time to its prepaid customers. And now, the telco has announced a cashback offer for its broadband customers.

A grand gift of 2018 from #BSNL. Grab the offer now! pic.twitter.com/hZGUEqHvHp — BSNL India (@BSNLCorporate) December 13, 2018

BSNL has announced that it’s offering a cashback of up to 25% to its broadband customers. This cashback offer is available on subscription of all annual and half-yearly plans. However, BSNL didn’t mention exactly which plans are covered under this offer, so we are assuming that all the annual and half-yearly plans will offer cashback. But, do note that this a cashback of “up to 25%”, meaning you won’t get 25% cashback on all the annual and half-yearly plans.

BSNL says this cashback is offered to its customers from them as a “grand gift of 2018”. This cashback offer kicked-off on December 10 and is valid till December 31, 2018. It is available for BSNL’s new and existing broadband, broadband Wi-Fi, as well as landline customers.

This cashback offer from BSNL is available across all the circles of the country, except Mumbai and Delhi where it doesn’t operate.

You can head over to bsnl.co.in for more details.