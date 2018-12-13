Here’s how POCO F1 scores over the Nokia 8.1

HMD Global announced the Nokia 8.1, the newest entry in the upper mid-range segment featuring the Snapdragon 710 CPU and it’s priced at Rs 26,999. In the sub-25K segment, smartphones like POCO F1 has an edge due to its flagship grade performance. Here’s the comparison of the specs of Nokia 8.1 vs Xiaomi POCO F1.

Nokia 8.1 vs POCO F1 – Specs Comparison

Specifications Nokia 8.1 Xiaomi POCO F1 Release Date 10th December 2018 (India) 22nd August 2018 (India) Price Rs 26,999 (4 GB RAM, 64 GB Storage) Rs 20,999 (6 GB RAM, 64 GB Storage)

Rs 23,999 (6 GB RAM, 128 GB Storage)

Rs 27,999 (8 GB RAM, 256 GB Storage) Display 6.18-inch PureDisplay IPS display, FullHD+ resolution (2246 x 1080 pixels), 18.7:9 aspect ratio, 2.5D curved glass, HDR 10 6.18-inch IPS display, Full HD+ resolution (2246 x 1080 pixels), 18.7:9 aspect ratio, 2.5D curved glass display Operating System Android 9.0 Pie MIUI 10 based on Android 8.1 Oreo Fingerprint Scanner Yes, at the back Yes, at the back Face Unlock Yes Yes CPU Up to 2.2 GHz octa-core Kryo 360 cores, Samsung Exynos 9810 or Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 octa-core SoC Up to 2.8 GHz octa-core Kryo 385 processor, Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC, 10nm LPP FinFET, 64-bit GPU Adreno 616 Adreno 630 Memory 4 GB RAM, LPDDR4X 6 GB or 8 GB RAM, LPDDR4X Storage 64 GB internal, expandable up to 400 GB via microSD card (SIM2 slot) 64 GB or 128 GB or 256 GB internal, UFS 2.1 type, expandable up to 128 GB via microSD card (SIM2 slot)

Main Camera Dual cameras, 12 MP (f/1.8 aperture, 1.4 μm pixel size, dual PDAF, OIS) + 13 MP with ZEISS Optics, AI Portrait Mode, AI Scene Recognition, EIS, Dual LED flash Dual cameras 12 MP (f/1.9 1.4 μm) dual pixel PDAF + 5 MP f/2.0 depth sensor, AI Portrait Mode, AI Scene Recognition, dual LED flash Selfie Camera 20 MP, f/2.0 20 MP, f/2.0 Cellular 4G LTE, 2x nano SIM (GSM), VoLTE-enabled, microSD on SIM2 slot 4G LTE, 2x nano SIM (GSM), VoLTE-enabled, microSD on SIM2 slot Battery 3,500 mAh (non-removable) 4,000 mAh (non-removable)

The design is probably one of the strong aspects of Nokia 8.1, concealed in a glass body and aluminum frame takes on the polycarbonate built POCO F1. The overall feel of the Nokia 8.1 is surely a better pick over the POCO F1.

CPU Performance – Snapdragon 845 vs Snapdragon 710

The Nokia 8.1 is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 SoC whereas the Xiaomi POCO F1 is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC. The Snapdragon 710 consists of eight Kryo 360 cores clocked up to 2.2 GHz while the Snapdragon 845 consists of eight more powerful Kryo 385 cored clocked up to 2.8 GHz. Both the chips are manufactured in 10nm FinFET process.

This is where POCO F1 wins when it comes to the raw performance, it has the best Qualcomm chip till date, the Snapdragon 845 is faster and more powerful than the Snapdragon 710. No doubt the Snapdragon 710 is fast, however, the overall performance is unmatched when compared to Snapdragon 845.

More RAM & Storage Variants

As for the RAM and storage, the POCO F1 also takes the lead, it is available in 128 GB and 256 GB variants with 8 GB RAM. While the Nokia 8.1 is only available in 64 GB variant. The POCO F1 has a total of three variants – 6 GB RAM and 64 GB storage, 6 GB RAM and 128 GB storage, 8 GB RAM and 256 GB storage. The Nokia 8.1 comes in 4 GB RAM and 64 GB storage. The POCO F1 has the best RAM and storage combination as compared to the Nokia 8.1.

Android 9.0 Pie Out-Of-The-Box

Moving to the software, the Nokia 8.1 runs on the newer Android version 9.0 Pie whereas the Xiaomi POCO F1 is still on the Android 8.1 Oreo with MIUI 10. Even though the MIUI 10 has tons of features built into it, the Nokia 8.1 has an edge when it comes to the latest software and security patches. It is worth mentioning that the Nokia 8.1 also receives Android updates faster than the POCO F1.

Higher Battery Capacity

Comparing the battery capacity, the POCO F1 offers 4,000 mAh battery, 500 mAh more than the Nokia 8.1 battery. The Nokia 8.1 packs a 3,500 mAh, but offers Snapdragon 710 CPU that consumes less power compared to the Snapdragon 845 CPU. Considering the battery optimizations the Xiaomi has added to the MIUI, the POCO F1 could last longer than the Nokia 8.1.

Pricing & Conclusion

The price for the POCO F1 starts at Rs 20,999 for its 6 GB RAM and 64 GB storage variant while the Nokia 8.1 starts at Rs 26,999 for its 4 GB RAM and 64 GB storage. The POCO F1 is also available in other variants with 6 GB RAM and 128 GB storage priced at Rs 23,999, and 8 GB RAM and 256 GB storage priced at Rs 27,999, Rs 1,000 more than the Nokia 8.1.

For the price both the phone holds, the POCO F1 is clearly a winner. The Nokia 8.1 appears to be costly when compared to the POCO F1. To choose one among the two, go for the POCO F1 if you want better performance, more RAM and storage options, and MIUI software features, POCO F1 is the affordable option for you if you don’t mind the plastic design and the Android 9.0 Pie. Pick Nokia 8.1 for stock Android, faster software updates, better design and build, but at a cost of higher price.