Mobiistar C1 Shine launched in India with 5.34-inch 18:9 display and Face Unlock

Vietnamese smartphone brand Mobiistar which made its debut in India back in May this year with the launch of Mobiistar CQ and Mobiistar XQ Dual has launched a new smartphone in the country – the Mobiistar C1 Shine.

The Mobiistar C1 Shine is a budget smartphone. It is powered by MediaTek’s MT6739 quad-core processor which is coupled with 2 or 3 GB RAM. The 2 GB RAM variant comes with 16 GB of internal storage whereas the 3 GB RAM variant comes with 32 GB of internal storage. There’s also a microSD card slot that allows storage expansion up to 128 GB.

The Mobiistar C1 Shine sports a 5.34-inch LCD display that has an aspect ratio of 18:9 and a resolution of 960 x 480 pixels. The display is also covered with 2.5D curved glass. That said, the smartphone also comes with a shiny back having a mirror finish.

The C1 Shine has a 13 MP camera at the back and an 8 MP camera on the front. The smartphone runs Android 8.1 Oreo and supports 4G VoLTE. The C1 Shine doesn’t come with a fingerprint scanner, but, it does come with face unlock that lets you unlock the smartphone with your face.

The Mobiistar C1 Shine is offered in three colors and it ships with a 3000 mAh battery which keeps the lights on.

Mobiistar C1 Shine Specifications

CPU: MediaTek MT6739 quad-core processor

MediaTek MT6739 quad-core processor RAM: 2/3 GB

2/3 GB GPU: PowerVR Rogue GE8100

PowerVR Rogue GE8100 Operating System: Android 8.1 Oreo

Android 8.1 Oreo Display: 5.34-inch FWVGA+ (960 x 480 pixels) IPS LCD FullView display with 18:9 aspect ratio and 2.5D curved glass

5.34-inch FWVGA+ (960 x 480 pixels) IPS LCD FullView display with 18:9 aspect ratio and 2.5D curved glass Rear Camera: 13 MP with 7-level Face Beauty and LED flash

13 MP with 7-level Face Beauty and LED flash Front Camera: 8 MP with 7-level Face Beauty

8 MP with 7-level Face Beauty Internal Storage: 16 GB (with 2 GB RAM), 32 GB (with 3 GB RAM)

16 GB (with 2 GB RAM), 32 GB (with 3 GB RAM) External Storage: Expandable up to 128 GB via microSD card

Expandable up to 128 GB via microSD card SIM: Dual Hybrid Slot

Dual Hybrid Slot Connectivity: 4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth 4.2, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, 3.5 mm headphone jack, USB OTG, micro USB

4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth 4.2, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, 3.5 mm headphone jack, USB OTG, micro USB Other: Face Unlock

Face Unlock Colors: Space Grey, Gold, Blue

Space Grey, Gold, Blue Battery: 3000 mAh

Mobiistar C1 Shine Price in India and Availability