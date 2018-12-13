Mobiistar C1 Shine launched in India with 5.34-inch 18:9 display and Face Unlock
Vietnamese smartphone brand Mobiistar which made its debut in India back in May this year with the launch of Mobiistar CQ and Mobiistar XQ Dual has launched a new smartphone in the country – the Mobiistar C1 Shine.
The Mobiistar C1 Shine is a budget smartphone. It is powered by MediaTek’s MT6739 quad-core processor which is coupled with 2 or 3 GB RAM. The 2 GB RAM variant comes with 16 GB of internal storage whereas the 3 GB RAM variant comes with 32 GB of internal storage. There’s also a microSD card slot that allows storage expansion up to 128 GB.
The Mobiistar C1 Shine sports a 5.34-inch LCD display that has an aspect ratio of 18:9 and a resolution of 960 x 480 pixels. The display is also covered with 2.5D curved glass. That said, the smartphone also comes with a shiny back having a mirror finish.
The C1 Shine has a 13 MP camera at the back and an 8 MP camera on the front. The smartphone runs Android 8.1 Oreo and supports 4G VoLTE. The C1 Shine doesn’t come with a fingerprint scanner, but, it does come with face unlock that lets you unlock the smartphone with your face.
The Mobiistar C1 Shine is offered in three colors and it ships with a 3000 mAh battery which keeps the lights on.
Mobiistar C1 Shine Specifications
- CPU: MediaTek MT6739 quad-core processor
- RAM: 2/3 GB
- GPU: PowerVR Rogue GE8100
- Operating System: Android 8.1 Oreo
- Display: 5.34-inch FWVGA+ (960 x 480 pixels) IPS LCD FullView display with 18:9 aspect ratio and 2.5D curved glass
- Rear Camera: 13 MP with 7-level Face Beauty and LED flash
- Front Camera: 8 MP with 7-level Face Beauty
- Internal Storage: 16 GB (with 2 GB RAM), 32 GB (with 3 GB RAM)
- External Storage: Expandable up to 128 GB via microSD card
- SIM: Dual Hybrid Slot
- Connectivity: 4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth 4.2, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, 3.5 mm headphone jack, USB OTG, micro USB
- Other: Face Unlock
- Colors: Space Grey, Gold, Blue
- Battery: 3000 mAh
Mobiistar C1 Shine Price in India and Availability
- Price: Starts at ₹6100
- Availability: Goes on sale from December 15 through retail stores across the country