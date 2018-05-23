The Vietnamese smartphone brand, Mobiistar, founded in 2009, has just entered the Indian market with their budget selfie-centric phones. Mobiistar has introduced two new smartphones in India, the XQ Dual, and CQ Dual both lies in the budget segment. These smartphones are specially designed for India addressing the Indian market needs keeping the price under Rs10,000.

The Mobiistar XQ Dual is the upper variant flaunting two cameras on the front side. The front offers dual cameras 13 MP + 5 MP with 120-degree wide angle lens and LED flash. The rear side offers a 13 MP camera Being a selfie phone.

The Mobiistar XQ Dual sports a metallic and slim design and a 5.5-inch Full HD IPS with the traditional 16:9 aspect ratio. The back offers a fingerprint scanner and a battery worth 3,000 mAh Li-ion polymer.

Specs include a 1.4 GHz octa-core Snapdragon 430 SoC, 3 GB LPDDR3 RAM and 32 GB internal storage. The storage can be expanded via microSD card on the SIM2 slot. The Mobiistar XQ Dual runs on Android 7.1.2 Nougat.

The company has up to 850 service centers from the day one of launch and will increase to 1000 outlets after three months. It is priced at Rs 7,999 for 3 GB RAM and 32 GB of internal storage and is available exclusively on Flipkart.

The company has developed a partnership with Flipkart to offer the Complete Mobile Protection at Rs 99 as an introductory offer. Other offers include an exchange for a minimum of Rs 1,000 and Jio Rs 2,200 instant cashback applicable on Rs 198 and Rs 299.

Mobiistar XQ Dual Specifications

Display: 5.5-inch IPS display, Full HD resolution (1920 x 1080 pixels), 2.5D curved glass

Fingerprint Scanner: Yes, at the back

CPU: 1.4 GHz octa-core Cortex-A53 processor, Qualcomm Snapdragon 430, 28nm, 64-bit

GPU: Adreno 505

Memory: 3 GB RAM, LPDDR3

Storage: 32 GB internal, expands via microSD card up to 128 GB

Main Camera: 13 MP, dual-tone LED Flash

Selfie Camera: Dual cameras 13 MP + 8 MP, 120-degree wide angle lens, LED Flash

Connectivity: Micro USB, 3.5 mm, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS

Cellular: 4G LTE, dual nano SIM (GSM), microSD on SIM2 slot, ViLTE + VoLTE

SAR Value: 0.398 W/kg (head), 1.301 W/kg (body)

0.398 W/kg (head), 1.301 W/kg (body) Battery: 3,000 mAh, Li-ion Polymer (non-removable)

Mobiistar XQ Dual Price In India & Availability

Price: Rs 7,999

Availability: Flipkart exclusive, starting from 30th May 2018

Offers: Exchange for a minimum Rs 1,000, Flipkart Complete Mobile Protection at Rs 99, Rs 2,200 instant cashback applicable on Rs 198 and Rs 299 plan

