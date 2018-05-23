Mobiistar CQ with 13 MP selfie camera and Snapdragon 425 launched in India at Rs 4,999

Alongside the Mobiistar XQ Dual, the company has also launched the budget-friendly Mobiistar CQ selfie phone priced at Rs 4,999. Mobiistar CQ is an entry-level smartphone with a 13 MP selfie camera on the front and features a quad-core Snapdragon 425 SoC.

Unlike the Mobiistar XQ Dual which offers dual selfie cameras, the Mobiistar CQ offers a single front 13 MP camera. The selfie camera offers 7 levels of beauty mode to enhance the image. On the other hand, the rear side offers an 8 MP camera with LED flash.

The Mobiistar CQ boasts a 5.0-inch IPS HD display (1280 x 720 pixels) with 2.75D curve arc edge design. The phone lacks a fingerprint scanner since it’s low on price.

What packs inside is a quad-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 425 SoC which is coupled with 2 GB RAM LPDDR3 type. The internal storage is 16 GB that can be expanded via microSD card on the SIM2 slot. The battery it offers is 3,020 mAh Li-ion polymer.

It is priced at Rs 4,999 and competes with the Xiaomi Redmi 5A which is available at Rs 5,999 at similar specs. The launch offers include Flipkart Complete Mobile Protection at Rs 99, a minimum of Rs 1,000 for exchange, and Jio Rs 2,200 instant cashback applicable on Rs 198 and Rs 299.

Mobiistar CQ Specifications

Display: 5.0-inch IPS display, HD resolution (1280 x 720 pixels), 2.75D curved arc edge screen

5.0-inch IPS display, HD resolution (1280 x 720 pixels), 2.75D curved arc edge screen Software: Android 7.1.2 Nougat

Android 7.1.2 Nougat Fingerprint Scanner: Yes, at the back

Yes, at the back CPU: 1.4 GHz quad-core Cortex-A53 processor, Qualcomm Snapdragon 425, 28nm, 64-bit

1.4 GHz quad-core Cortex-A53 processor, Qualcomm Snapdragon 425, 28nm, 64-bit GPU: Adreno 308

Adreno 308 Memory: 2 GB RAM, LPDDR3

2 GB RAM, LPDDR3 Storage: 16 GB internal, expands via microSD card

16 GB internal, expands via microSD card Main Camera: 8 MP autofocus, LED Flash

8 MP autofocus, LED Flash Selfie Camera: 13 MP

13 MP Connectivity: Micro USB, 3.5 mm, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 4.1, GPS

Micro USB, 3.5 mm, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 4.1, GPS Cellular: 4G LTE, dual nano SIM (GSM), microSD on SIM2 slot, ViLTE + VoLTE

4G LTE, dual nano SIM (GSM), microSD on SIM2 slot, ViLTE + VoLTE SAR Value: 0.702 W/kg (head), 1.181 W/kg (body)

0.702 W/kg (head), 1.181 W/kg (body) Battery: 3,020 mAh, Li-ion Polymer (non-removable)

Mobiistar CQ Price In India & Availability

Price: Rs 4,999

Rs 4,999 Availability: Flipkart exclusive, starting from 30th May 2018

Mobiistar CQ Offers