Mobiistar XQ Dual Hands-on [Images] – Dual Selfie Cameras on a Budget

Mobiistar, the Vietnamese smartphone brand has entered the Indian smartphone market by launching two new phones – Mobiistar CQ and Mobiistar XQ Dual which targets the selfie business. The Mobiistar XQ Dual is a budget entrant highlighting its dual selfie cameras and powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 430. Here are our hands-on with Mobiistar XQ Dual smartphone.

Mobiistar XQ Dual Specifications

Display: 5.5-inch IPS display, Full HD resolution (1920 x 1080 pixels), 2.5D curved glass

Both the smartphones are selfie-based smartphones, the XQ Dual has dual selfie cameras whereas the CQ flaunts just a single camera on the front side. Being a budget smartphone, the XQ Dual races against the selfie rivals from Vivo and OPPO as well as the budget smartphones by Xiaomi.

Speaking about the design of the Mobiistar XQ Dual, the design appears to be solid, it’s made out of a slim metallic body topped with a 2.5D curved glass. The Mobiistar CQ, on the other hand, offers a 2.75D arc edge screen. The display here is a 5.5-inch Full HD IPS and uses the traditional 16:9 aspect ratio, unlike the new display trend.

On the specifications side, the Mobiistar XQ Dual offers a 1.4 GHz octa-core Snapdragon 430 paired with 3 GB LPDDR3 RAM and 32 GB internal storage. The specs offered suits the segment and can perform well for the day to day tasks. The performance would be better than the Rs 6,999 Redmi 5A which offers a quad-core Snapdragon 425.

The storage can be expanded via microSD card on the SIM2 slot. It offers dual SIM options with hybrid SIM tray, so users will be able to use the dual SIM without the microSD card or single SIM with the microSD card.

The Mobiistar XQ Dual runs on Android 7.1.2 Nougat, not the latest Oreo. However, the company might soon plan it to upgrade to Oreo. It is powered by a 3,000 mAh Li-ion polymer battery.

The sides offer power key (Right), volume keys (Left), a micro USB port, a microphone and loudspeakers at the bottom and 3.5 mm port on the top alongside a second microphone for the noise cancellation.

The Mobiistar XQ Dual is available exclusively on Flipkart at a price of Rs 7,999 for 3 GB RAM and 32 GB storage. According to the Mobiistar, they have set up 850 service centers from the day one of launch and will increase to 1,000 after three months.

During the launch, the company has also partnered with the e-commerce giant Flipkart to offer the Complete Mobile Protection service at Rs 99. Furthermore, users can get a minimum of Rs 1,000 for an exchange of an old phone. Jio offers include Rs 2,200 instant cashback applicable on Rs 198 and Rs 299.

What do you think of this new brand? Do you think the dual selfie cameras on the XQ Dual can take on the selfie competition?