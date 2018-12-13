Google makes shopping easier for Indians with the launch of new Shopping search experience

More and more people shop online today than they used to a couple of years ago. People not only search for products on e-commerce websites like Flipkart and Amazon, but also make use of Google to search for the products they want to buy. Well, to make shopping a bit more easier, Google has launched Google Shopping in India which includes a shopping homepage, a shopping tab in Google Search, and, style search in Google Lens.

Shopping home page

The Google Shopping home page can be accessed by heading over to www.google.co.in/shopping either from your smartphone, or from your computer. This homepage acts as an e-commerce aggregator and displays products across different categories from “thousands of retailers”. This homepage also has a section for price drops as well as products that are popular on Google.

Dedicated Shopping tab in Google search

Google has also added a dedicated ‘Shopping’ tab in Google search. This will show you a list of products that match your search. Besides, users will also be able to see prices for these products across different retailers. Oh, and yes, you can make queries in both English as well as Hindi.

Style Search in Google Lens

There can be times when you come across a cool pair of sneakers or a funky t-shirt that you wonder where to buy from. Well, Google’s got your back. You can point your smartphone’s camera at the product and Google Lens will find similar products that you can buy.

Google has also announced that Merchant Center can now be used to upload product details so that they can appear across Google without having to pay for ad campaigns. Furthermore, Google says that Merchant Center in now available in Hindi as well.

“From seasoned desktop shoppers to first-time users with entry-level smartphones, we hope these new shopping experiences will make finding what you’re looking for just a little bit easier. For merchants, we are supporting and partnering with the entire retail ecosystem — be it shopping sites, to large retailers, to small local shops — to give them the tools and technology to scale and thrive in today’s digital economy. We hope this enables all kinds of retailers, especially those who have never had an online presence, to reach millions of new consumers,” said Surojit Chatterjee, Vice President – Product Management, Google Shopping.