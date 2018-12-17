Last week, we came across a report which stated that the Honor Band 4 may go on sale in India on December 24. However, it looks like you won’t have to wait that long to be able to buy this fitness tracker as Amazon India has finally revealed the sale date as well as the pricing of the Honor Band 4 in India.

Huawei sub-brand Honor launched the Honor 8C in India late last month. Alongside the 8C, Honor also launched the Honor Band 4, but, it didn’t reveal its pricing and availability details. Well now, thanks to Amazon India, we finally know how much the Honor Band 4 will cost and when it will go on sale.

Amazon India has revealed that the Honor Band 4 will be priced at ₹2599 in India and its first sale will be at 12 pm on December 18, i.e., tomorrow. The Band 4 will be sold exclusively through Amazon in India.

The Honor Band 4 will compete with Xiaomi’s Mi Band 3 which was launched in India back in late September this year with a price tag of ₹1999. Well, Honor should have priced the Band 4 somewhere around ₹2000 mark if it wanted to compete aggressively with Xiaomi. With a price tag of ₹2599, people are more likely to prefer Xiaomi Mi Band 3 over Honor Band 4. India is a price conscious market after all.

Honor Band 4 Specifications

Display: 0.95-inch colored AMOLED display with 2.5D curved glass

0.95-inch colored AMOLED display with 2.5D curved glass Connectivity: Bluetooth 4.2 LE (compatible with Android 4.4 or later and iOS 9.0 or later)

Bluetooth 4.2 LE (compatible with Android 4.4 or later and iOS 9.0 or later) Sensors: 6-axis Sensor, Heart Rate Monitor, Sleep Tracker, IR Light Wearing Detection Sensor

6-axis Sensor, Heart Rate Monitor, Sleep Tracker, IR Light Wearing Detection Sensor Other: Caller ID, Call Rejection, Message Notifications, 50 meter water resistance

Caller ID, Call Rejection, Message Notifications, 50 meter water resistance Dimensions: 43 x 17.2 x 11.5 mm

43 x 17.2 x 11.5 mm Weight: 23 grams approx.

23 grams approx. Colors: Black, Blue, Pink (Running Edition available in Red, Yellow and Green colors as well)

Black, Blue, Pink (Running Edition available in Red, Yellow and Green colors as well) Battery: 100 mAh

Honor Band 4 Price in India and Availability