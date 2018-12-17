Realme U1 goes on open sale in India: Here are all the pricing and offer details

Late last month, Realme launched Realme U1 in India with a starting price of ₹11,499. The smartphone went on sale earlier this month in the country, but, was only available through flash sales. However, starting today, the Realme U1 is now available for purchase through open sale in India.

The Realme U1 has gone on open sale in India, meaning you can purchase it any time you want provided it’s available in stock. It can be purchased anytime from Amazon India and Realme’s official website. However, do note that only the 3 GB RAM variant of the Realme U1 is available for purchase through open sale. The 4 GB RAM variant is still sold through flash sales, and the next sale is on December 19 at 12 pm on Amazon India.

Talking about its hardware specifications, the Realme U1 comes powered by MediaTek’s Helio P70 SoC which makes it the first smartphone in the world to be powered by this chip. The smartphone is offered in two different configurations – 3 GB RAM + 32 GB storage and 4 GB RAM + 64 GB storage. It also has a dedicated slot for microSD card that lets you expand the storage up to 256 GB.

The Realme U1 sports a 6.3-inch display that has an aspect ratio of 19.5:9 and a resolution of 2.5D Gorilla Glass 3. The display also has a waterdrop-shaped notch up top. The photography department is handled by dual cameras – 13 MP and 2 MP – at the back and a 25 MP camera on the front. The smartphone ships with a 3500 mAh battery which fuels the entire package.

The Realme U1 runs ColorOS 5.2 based on Android 8.1 Oreo out-of-the-box and will get the Android Pie update in Q1 or Q2 of 2019.

Realme U1 Specifications

CPU: 2.1 GHz Helio P70 octa-core processor

2.1 GHz Helio P70 octa-core processor RAM: 3/4 GB

3/4 GB GPU: Mali-G72 MP3

Mali-G72 MP3 Operating System: ColorOS 5.2 based on Android 8.1 Oreo

ColorOS 5.2 based on Android 8.1 Oreo Display: 6.3-inch Full-HD+ (2340 x 1080 pixels) IPS LCD 19.5:9 display with 2.5D Gorilla Glass 3 and 409 ppi pixel density

6.3-inch Full-HD+ (2340 x 1080 pixels) IPS LCD 19.5:9 display with 2.5D Gorilla Glass 3 and 409 ppi pixel density Rear Camera: 13 MP (f/2.2 aperture) + 2 MP (f/2.4 aperture) with 90 FPS Slow-Motion video recording, Studio Portrait Lighting, Bokeh Effect, AI Scene Detection and LED flash

13 MP (f/2.2 aperture) + 2 MP (f/2.4 aperture) with 90 FPS Slow-Motion video recording, Studio Portrait Lighting, Bokeh Effect, AI Scene Detection and LED flash Front Camera: 25 MP (Sony IMX576) with f/2.0 aperture, 1.8μm pixel size, 4-in-1 pixels, Night-Shot Brightness, Multi-Frame Noise Reduction, Hybrid HDR, Real-time Bokeh Preview, Real-time Beautification and AI Beauty+

25 MP (Sony IMX576) with f/2.0 aperture, 1.8μm pixel size, 4-in-1 pixels, Night-Shot Brightness, Multi-Frame Noise Reduction, Hybrid HDR, Real-time Bokeh Preview, Real-time Beautification and AI Beauty+ Internal Storage: 32 GB (with 3 GB RAM), 64 GB (with 4 GB RAM)

32 GB (with 3 GB RAM), 64 GB (with 4 GB RAM) External Storage: Expandable up to 256 GB via microSD card (dedicated slot)

Expandable up to 256 GB via microSD card (dedicated slot) SIM: Dual

Dual Connectivity: 4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth 4.2, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, 3.5 mm headphone jack, USB OTG, micro USB

4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth 4.2, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, 3.5 mm headphone jack, USB OTG, micro USB Other: Fingerprint Scanner, AI Face Unlock

Fingerprint Scanner, AI Face Unlock Colors: Ambitious Black, Brave Blue, Fiery Gold

Ambitious Black, Brave Blue, Fiery Gold Battery: 3500 mAh (bundled with 10W adapter)

Realme U1 Price in India and Availability

Price of 3 GB RAM + 32 GB storage variant: ₹11,999

₹11,999 Price of 4 GB RAM + 64 GB storage variant: ₹14,499

₹14,499 Availability: Available exclusively on Amazon India as well as Realme’s official website.

Realme U1 Offers