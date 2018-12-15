Airtel ₹199 prepaid plan revised, here’s what has changed

Back in early October last year, Indian telecom operator Bharti Airtel – often referred to as Airtel – introduced a new prepaid plan priced at ₹199 having a validity of 28 days. Well now, the telco has revised this prepaid plan to offer more benefits to its customers.

Airtel’s prepaid plan priced at ₹199 offered 1 GB of 2G/3G/4G data for a period of 28 days which translated to a total of 28 GB of data. The plan also included other benefits like unlimited local and STD voice calls, free national roaming, as well as 100 free local and national SMS per day. However, the plan was later revised to offer 1.4 GB data per day which translated to a total of 39.2 GB of data offered to the customers. Well now, Airtel has once again revised this ₹199 prepaid plan.

Airtel has revised the ₹199 prepaid plan to offer 1.5 GB data per day instead of 1.4 GB. Well, this means Airtel prepaid customers doing a recharge of ₹199 will now get a total of 42 GB of data for the validity period which is an increase of 2.8 GB of total data. Apart from an increase in data, everything else remains the same.

That said, this is an open market plan, meaning it is available across all the circles of India.

Airtel vs. Reliance Jio

Airtel’s ₹199 prepaid plan competes directly with Jio’s ₹198 prepaid plan. Both these plans have a validity of 28 days, however, while Airtel’s plan offers 1.5 GB data per day, Jio offers 2 GB data. That’s a total of 14 GB more than what Airtel offers. Besides, it’s worth noting that after you exhaust the 2 GB high-speed data in a day, you can still continue using the Internet, but at a reduced speed of 64 Kbps.

Are you an Airtel prepaid customer? What prepaid plan are you currently subscribed to?