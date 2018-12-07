Lenovo Z5s to be launched on December 18 with triple rear cameras

Chinese technology brand Lenovo was supposed to launch the Lenovo Z5s smartphone today at an event in China. However, that didn’t happen, and now, the company has said that it will launch the smartphone more than a week later.

Lenovo has announced that it will launch the Lenovo Z5s on December 18. The company made this announcement through a post on Chinese social network Weibo. In addition to announcing the new date, Lenovo also said that the Z5s will be launched at its headquarters in Beijing, and also confirmed that the smartphone will come with triple cameras at the back.

Lenovo shared a poster on Weibo which shows that the Z5s will have triple cameras at the back stacked vertically in the top-left corner. The poster further reveals that the smartphone will have a glossy back, while also having the power button and volume rocker located on its right side.

Lenovo hasn’t shown off the Z5s in its entirety yet, because that’s what the December 18 launch event is for. However, the smartphone had appeared on TENAA with its images which show us what it looks like.

In addition to triple cameras, the back of the smartphone is also home to a fingerprint scanner as well as Lenovo branding. And, on the front, the smartphone seems to have waterdrop-shaped notch.

With the launch more than a week away, chances are we might get to hear about the phone’s hardware specifications in the next couple of days.