Lenovo Z5s goes official on December 6 with triple rear cameras

Chinese technology brand Lenovo recently announced the Lenovo Z5 Pro smartphone that comes with a slider design. Well now, the company is all set to further expand its portfolio of Z series smartphones by launching the Lenovo Z5s.

The Lenovo Z5s will be launched on December 6 in China. This information comes through Lenovo VP Chang Cheng who shared a poster on Chinese social network Weibo revealing the launch date. However, apart from revealing the launch date, no other details pertaining to the Z5s were revealed.

Having said that, the Lenovo Z5s was spotted on TENAA so we know what the smartphone will look like. According to the images of Z5s leaked through TENAA, the smartphone will come with triple cameras at the back that will be stacked vertically in the top-left corner. The back of the smartphone is also home to a fingerprint scanner placed in the center.

Moving on to the front, the smartphone seems to rock a display with waterdrop-shaped notch, inside which is the selfie camera. The right side of the phone houses the volume rocker and power button, whereas the left side of the phone accommodates SIM/microSD card.

There aren’t much details available about the Z5s right now, but hey, we don’t have to wait much to know more about this smartphone as we are just two days away from its launch.

