Meizu

Meizu C9 with 5.45-inch 18:9 display and 13 MP camera launching in India on December 5

By Sagar Bakre
0

Chinese smartphone brand Meizu is expected to launch a flagship smartphone tomorrow, but in addition to that, the company will also be launching a budget smartphone in the country called Meizu C9.

meizu-c9-official-1

The Meizu C9 will be launched in India tomorrow and will go on sale at 4 pm. The smartphone is powered by a quad-core processor which is clocked at 1.3 GHz and is paired with 2 GB RAM. The smartphone runs Android Oreo and comes with 16 GB of internal storage. But, fret not, as you can expand the storage up to 128 GB via microSD card.

meizu-c9-official-3

The Meizu C9 sports a 5.45-inch display that has aspect ratio of 18:9 and a resolution of 1440 x 720 pixels. The back of the smartphone is made up of polycarbonate and is home to a 13 MP camera which is accompanied by LED flash. For selfies and video calls, there’s an 8 MP camera on the front.

The Meizu C9 doesn’t come with a fingerprint scanner, but, it does come with Face Unlock that lets you unlock the smartphone with your face.

The smartphone is offered in two colors – Gold and Black – and ships with a 3000 mAh battery that keeps the lights on.

Meizu C9 Specifications

  • CPU: 1.3 GHz quad-core processor
  • RAM: 2 GB
  • Operating System: Android Oreo
  • Display: 5.45-inch HD+ (1440 x 720 pixels) 18:9 display with pixel density of 295 ppi
  • Rear Camera: 13 MP with f/2.2 aperture, 5-elements lens and LED flash
  • Front Camera: 8 MP with f/2.2 aperture
  • Internal Storage: 16 GB
  • External Storage: Expandable up to 128 GB via microSD card
  • Other: Face Unlock, 4G VoLTE
  • Colors: Gold, Black
  • Battery: 3000 mAh

Meizu C9 Price in India and Availability

  • Price: Will be announced tomorrow
  • Availability: Available exclusively on Amazon India from tomorrow