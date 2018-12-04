Meizu C9 with 5.45-inch 18:9 display and 13 MP camera launching in India on December 5

Chinese smartphone brand Meizu is expected to launch a flagship smartphone tomorrow, but in addition to that, the company will also be launching a budget smartphone in the country called Meizu C9.

The Meizu C9 will be launched in India tomorrow and will go on sale at 4 pm. The smartphone is powered by a quad-core processor which is clocked at 1.3 GHz and is paired with 2 GB RAM. The smartphone runs Android Oreo and comes with 16 GB of internal storage. But, fret not, as you can expand the storage up to 128 GB via microSD card.

The Meizu C9 sports a 5.45-inch display that has aspect ratio of 18:9 and a resolution of 1440 x 720 pixels. The back of the smartphone is made up of polycarbonate and is home to a 13 MP camera which is accompanied by LED flash. For selfies and video calls, there’s an 8 MP camera on the front.

The Meizu C9 doesn’t come with a fingerprint scanner, but, it does come with Face Unlock that lets you unlock the smartphone with your face.

The smartphone is offered in two colors – Gold and Black – and ships with a 3000 mAh battery that keeps the lights on.

Meizu C9 Specifications

CPU: 1.3 GHz quad-core processor

1.3 GHz quad-core processor RAM: 2 GB

2 GB Operating System: Android Oreo

Android Oreo Display: 5.45-inch HD+ (1440 x 720 pixels) 18:9 display with pixel density of 295 ppi

5.45-inch HD+ (1440 x 720 pixels) 18:9 display with pixel density of 295 ppi Rear Camera: 13 MP with f/2.2 aperture, 5-elements lens and LED flash

13 MP with f/2.2 aperture, 5-elements lens and LED flash Front Camera: 8 MP with f/2.2 aperture

8 MP with f/2.2 aperture Internal Storage: 16 GB

16 GB External Storage: Expandable up to 128 GB via microSD card

Expandable up to 128 GB via microSD card Other: Face Unlock, 4G VoLTE

Face Unlock, 4G VoLTE Colors: Gold, Black

Gold, Black Battery: 3000 mAh

Meizu C9 Price in India and Availability