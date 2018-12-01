Meizu launching new smartphone in India on December 5 with dual cameras and in-display fingerprint scanner

Back in April this year, Chinese smartphone brand Meizu launched the Meizu Pro 7 in India that comes with dual cameras and dual displays. Well now, after more than seven months, Meizu is all set to launch a new smartphone in the country.

Meizu on Twitter has announced that it will be launching new smartphone in India next week on December 5. The company hasn’t revealed what smartphone it’s going to launch in India next week, but, going by the teaser images posted on Twitter, it’s safe to say that this smartphone will come with features like dual rear cameras and in-display fingerprint scanner.

Meizu has also shared an image that has the silhouette of this upcoming smartphone, and, going by the looks of it, it seems Meizu will either launch the Meizu 16, Meizu 16 Plus, or the Meizu 16X in India. However, we cannot deny the possibility of Meizu launching all three of these smartphones in the country as all of them come with dual rear cameras and in-display fingerprint scanner. That said, do note that Meizu 16 and 16 Plus come with Snapdragon 845 SoC, whereas the Meizu 16X comes with Snapdragon 710 SoC.

Reports also suggest that Meizu might launch the Meizu M6T in the country, but, this smartphone doesn’t come with in-display fingerprint scanner.

We are still four days away from the launch, so we might come across some more teaser images from Meizu which might help us ascertain exactly which and how many smartphones it’s going to launch in India.