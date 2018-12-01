ASUS ZenFone Max M2 and ZenFone Max Pro M2 renders leak online revealing dual cameras and notched display

Taiwanese tech giant ASUS is all set to launch the ZenFone Max Pro M2 on December 11. But, alongside that, the company is also expected to launch the ZenFone Max M2. Thanks to a previously leaked render of the ZenFone Max Pro M2, we already know what it looks like. But now, we also know what the ZenFone Max M2 looks like – thanks to its renders that have leaked online.

Renders of both the ZenFone Max M2 and ZenFone Max Pro M2 have been leaked by German blog WinFuture. We have already seen the ZenFone Max Pro M2, so let’s talk about the ZenFone Max M2. As you can see, the ZenFone Max M2 looks similar to the ZenFone Max Pro M2, but, there are some differences.

While the ZenFone Max Pro M2 has a glass back, the ZenFone Max M2 seems to have metal back. Besides, like the ZenFone Max Pro M2, the ZenFone Max M2 also comes with a notched display, but, the notch on the ZenFone Max M2 is a bit wider than the notch on the ZenFone Max Pro M2. Furthermore, the dual cameras and the LED flash are placed together on the ZenFone Max Pro M2, but that’s not the case with the ZenFone Max M2.

That said, it also looks like the ZenFone Max Pro M2 has its headphone jack at the bottom, whereas the ZenFone Max M2 has it on the top. Lastly, both the smartphones have their fingerprint scanners placed on their back.

ASUS ZenFone Max Pro M2 Specifications [Expected]

ASUS ZenFone Max M2 Specifications [Expected]

ASUS will be launching the ZenFone Max Pro M2 in India on December 11, however, there’s no word on whether it will launch the ZenFone Max M2 alongside it or not.