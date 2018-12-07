Chinese smartphone brand OnePlus is all set to launch the McLaren Edition of the OnePlus 6T next week on December 11. Needless to say, the base design of this special edition will remain the same as that of the regular variant, but, we are expecting some fancy paint job here. Well, if you couldn’t wait for OnePlus to officially unveil this special edition 6T, we have some images of this smartphone that you would like to look at.

15-year old budding Indian leakster Ishan Agarwal has leaked the images of this special edition of OnePlus 6T which is said to be called OnePlus 6T (McLaren) Speed Edition Orange. As you can see, this special edition OnePlus 6T doesn’t look any different from the regular model, but, the back of the smartphone now has a carbon-fiber like pattern underneath the glass.

Furthermore, the back of the smartphone also has the McLaren branding at the bottom, with the edges covered with a hue of orange. It also looks like this special edition 6T will come with some McLaren-themed wallpapers.

The marketing material that has leaked also confirms that this McLaren edition 6T will come with 10 GB RAM as well as charging tech called ‘Warp Charge 30’ which OnePlus says will offer a day’s power in 20 minutes instead of half an hour that Dash Charge on regular models of OnePlus smartphones offers.

In addition to 10 GB RAM, the OnePlus 6T (McLaren) Speed Edition Orange will also come with 256 GB of internal storage.

All other hardware specifications on OnePlus 6T (McLaren) Speed Edition Orange will likely remain the same as that on regular models of OnePlus 6T.

OnePlus will be launching the OnePlus 6T (McLaren) Speed Edition Orange on December 11 in London, and on December 12 in India at an event in Mumbai. We will know the pricing and availability details at these events.