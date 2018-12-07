ASUS ZenFone Max (M2) debuts in India on December 11 with dual rear cameras and 4000 mAh battery

Taiwanese tech giant ASUS made the ZenFone Max (M2) and ZenFone Max Pro (M2) smartphones official yesterday. The ZenFone Max Pro (M2) has already been confirmed to launch in India on December 11. But now, ASUS has revealed that it will also be launching the ZenFone Max (M2) in India on the same day.

ASUS confirmed December 11 India launch of ZenFone Max (M2) on Twitter, while also confirming that the smartphone would come with stock Android and would be sold through Flipkart. The smartphone sports a 6.3-inch HD+ notched display and flaunts a metal body. It is powered by Snapdragon 632 SoC and is offered in two different configurations – 3 GB RAM + 32 GB storage and 4 GB RAM + 64 GB storage.

The perfect combination of power and value is set to meet the best android experience. Watch out for our surprise second launch, the Zenfone Max M2 that comes with Snapdragon™ 632 and Stock Android, on 11th December! #WaitForDec11 pic.twitter.com/1PFilfdgbS — ASUS India (@ASUSIndia) December 7, 2018

For photography, the ZenFone Max (M2) comes with dual cameras – 13 MP and 2 MP – at the back, along with an 8 MP camera on the front. The smartphone supports 4G VoLTE and also has a fingerprint scanner at the back. Besides, it also features 5-magnetic speaker with NXP Smart Amplifier.

That said, the smartphone ships with a 4000 mAh battery which draws power from a micro USB port (meh).

ASUS ZenFone Max (M2) Specifications

CPU: Snapdragon 632 octa-core processor

Snapdragon 632 octa-core processor RAM: 3/4 GB LPDDR3

3/4 GB LPDDR3 GPU: Adreno 506

Adreno 506 Operating System: Android 8.0 Oreo

Android 8.0 Oreo Display: 6.3-inch HD+ (1520 x 720 pixels) IPS display with 2.5D Curved Glass

6.3-inch HD+ (1520 x 720 pixels) IPS display with 2.5D Curved Glass Rear Camera: 13 MP (f/1.8 aperture, PDAF) + 2 MP (depth sensing) with Portrait Mode, Professional Mode, HDR, AI Scene Detection, EIS, 4K Video Recording and LED flash

13 MP (f/1.8 aperture, PDAF) + 2 MP (depth sensing) with Portrait Mode, Professional Mode, HDR, AI Scene Detection, EIS, 4K Video Recording and LED flash Front Camera: 8 MP with f/2.0 aperture, Portrait Mode and LED flash

8 MP with f/2.0 aperture, Portrait Mode and LED flash Internal Storage: 32 GB (with 3 GB RAM), 64 GB (with 4 GB RAM), 100 GB Google Drive storage for one year

32 GB (with 3 GB RAM), 64 GB (with 4 GB RAM), 100 GB Google Drive storage for one year External Storage: Expandable up to 2 Terabyte via microSD card (dedicated slot)

Expandable up to 2 Terabyte via microSD card (dedicated slot) SIM: Dual

Dual Connectivity: 4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth 4.2, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, FM Radio, 3.5 mm headphone jack, micro USB

4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth 4.2, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, FM Radio, 3.5 mm headphone jack, micro USB Other: Fingerprint Scanner, Face Unlock, 5-magnetic speaker with NXP Smart Amplifier

Fingerprint Scanner, Face Unlock, 5-magnetic speaker with NXP Smart Amplifier Colors: Black, Blue, Silver

Black, Blue, Silver Battery: 4000 mAh

We should know more about the pricing and availability of the ZenFone Max (M2) in India on December 11.