Vivo NEX 2 passes through benchmarking site revealing its specifications, live images leak too

Earlier this week, Chinese smartphone brand Vivo teased its Vivo NEX 2 smartphone revealing that it would come with triple rear cameras and dual displays. Thanks to a previously leaked render, we do have an idea of what this smartphone would look like, but, thanks to a bechmarking site, we now also know the key specifications of this smartphone.

The Vivo NEX 2 has been spotted on popular benchmarking site Geekbench. It has been listed on Geekbench with model number V1821A. According to this Geekbench listing, the Vivo NEX 2 will be powered by Snapdragon 845 SoC which will be mated to 10 GB of RAM. The smartphone will also be running Android 9.0 Pie which is the latest version of Android.

The Vivo NEX 2 made a score of 2220 and 8467 points in Geekbench’s single and multi-core tests respectively. Apart from this, no other details of the NEX 2 have been revealed by the Geekbench listing.

Leaked live images of Vivo NEX 2 Prev 1 of 4 Next

Having said that, the Vivo NEX 2 is said to feature a 6.59-inch display on the front and a 5.5-inch display at the back. Live images of the NEX 2 that have leaked online show us that the smartphone will flaunt an almost bezel-less look.

The NEX 2 has triple cameras at the back, but, details about the cameras are currently unavailable. The smartphone doesn’t come with a selfie camera on the front, or on the top like its predecessor, hence, the rear cameras will be used for selfies and video calls. This is possible because the smartphone has a display at the back – just like the nubia X.

The Vivo NEX 2 will be launched next week on December 11 and is said to feature 22.5W Fast Charging. We expect more details of this smartphone to leak online before it gets unveiled next week.

