Vivo NEX 2 teased to come with triple rear cameras and dual displays

Chinese smartphone brand Vivo announced the Vivo NEX back in July this year. It came with dual rear cameras and in-display fingerprint scanner. However, the smartphone came with an elevating selfie camera that helped Vivo achieve a bezel-less look on the NEX. Well now, the company seems to be all set to launch the second iteration of NEX – called NEX 2 – as it has started teasing the features of this smartphone.

Vivo has shared two videos on its website teasing two features of the NEX 2. These videos hint at the NEX 2 coming with triple rear cameras at the back as well as dual displays – like the nubia X. One of the videos also reveal the front of the smartphone which shows that the smartphone has an almost bezel-less design. You can watch those videos here and here.

The NEX 2 also doesn’t have a selfie camera on the front, but, unlike the NEX, it may not come with an elevating camera. Instead, Vivo might use one of the cameras at the back for selfies – just like what nubia has done with the nubia X.

That said, in addition to triple rear cameras and dual displays, the Vivo NEX 2 will also be coming with in-display fingerprint scanner which was also present on the Vivo NEX.

The Vivo NEX is a flagship smartphone that comes with Snapdragon 845 SoC and 8 GB RAM, hence, we are expecting similar flagship-grade specifications on the NEX 2 as well.

You can expect to hear more about the Vivo NEX 2 in the coming days.

