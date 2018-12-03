Huawei Mate 20 Pro goes on sale in India: Here are the pricing and offer details

After launching the Nova 3 and Nova 3i in India back in July this year, Chinese smartphone brand Huawei launched the Mate 20 Pro in India last week. And, it is now available for purchase in the country.

The Huawei Mate 20 Pro is now available for purchase in India through Amazon, however, it is currently only available for Amazon Prime members, and will go on open sale from tomorrow. For those unaware, the Mate 20 Pro is a flagship smartphone which is powered the homegrown Kirin 980 SoC.

The smartphone comes in two configurations – 6 GB RAM + 128 GB storage and 8 GB RAM + 256 GB storage. But, Huawei only launched the 6 GB RAM variant in India, and there’s no word on whether or not it will launch the 8 GB RAM variant in the country.

That said, the Huawei Mate 20 Pro rocks a triple camera setup at the back which is one of its biggest highlights. This triple camera setup includes one 40 MP camera, one 20 MP camera, and one 8 MP camera. The 40 MP camera is the primary camera, whereas the 20 MP camera comes with ultra-wide angle lens, and the 8 MP camera with telephoto lens. You can check out full specs of the Mate 20 Pro down below.

Huawei Mate 20 Pro Specifications

CPU: 2.6 GHz Kirin 980 octa-core processor

2.6 GHz Kirin 980 octa-core processor RAM: 6 GB

6 GB GPU: Mali-G76

Mali-G76 Operating System: EMUI 9.0 based on Android 9.0 Pie

EMUI 9.0 based on Android 9.0 Pie Display: 6.39-inch 2K+ (3120 x 1440 pixels) OLED display with DCI-P3 support and 538 ppi pixel density

6.39-inch 2K+ (3120 x 1440 pixels) OLED display with DCI-P3 support and 538 ppi pixel density Rear Camera: 40 MP (wide angle lens, f/1.8 aperture) + 20 MP (ultra-wide angle lens, f/2.2 aperture) + 8 MP (telephoto lens, f/2.4 aperture) with laser auto-focus, PDAF, AI Scene Recognition, AI-Painting Photography, AI Image Stabilization, AI Cinema Mode, AI Portrait Colour and LED flash

40 MP (wide angle lens, f/1.8 aperture) + 20 MP (ultra-wide angle lens, f/2.2 aperture) + 8 MP (telephoto lens, f/2.4 aperture) with laser auto-focus, PDAF, AI Scene Recognition, AI-Painting Photography, AI Image Stabilization, AI Cinema Mode, AI Portrait Colour and LED flash Front Camera: 24 MP with f/2.0 aperture and 3D Depth Sensing Camera

24 MP with f/2.0 aperture and 3D Depth Sensing Camera Internal Storage: 128 GB

128 GB External Storage: Expandable up to 256 GB via NM card

Expandable up to 256 GB via NM card SIM: Dual Hybrid Slot (Nano-SIM + Nano-SIM/Nano-SIM + NM card)

Dual Hybrid Slot (Nano-SIM + Nano-SIM/Nano-SIM + NM card) Connectivity: Dual VoLTE, Dual Frequency GPS, Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, NFC, 3.5 mm headphone jack, USB Type-C 3.1 Gen 1

Dual VoLTE, Dual Frequency GPS, Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, NFC, 3.5 mm headphone jack, USB Type-C 3.1 Gen 1 Other: In-Display Fingerprint Scanner, 3D Face Unlock, 3D Live Emoji, IR Blaster, Wireless Projecting, IP68 Dust and Water Resistance, aptX, aptX HD, LDAC

In-Display Fingerprint Scanner, 3D Face Unlock, 3D Live Emoji, IR Blaster, Wireless Projecting, IP68 Dust and Water Resistance, aptX, aptX HD, LDAC Colors: Midnight Blue, Black, Emerald Green, Pink Gold, Twilight

Midnight Blue, Black, Emerald Green, Pink Gold, Twilight Battery: 4200 mAh with 40W Huawei SuperCharge, 15W Huawei Wireless Quick Charge, and Wireless Reverse Charging

Huawei Mate 20 Pro Price in India and Availability

Price: ₹69,990

₹69,990 Availability: Available exclusively on Amazon India for Prime members. To be available for all from tomorrow.

Huawei Mate 20 Pro Offers