Samsung trolled for promoting Galaxy Note9 on Twitter using an iPhone, deletes account

The ‘Android vs. iOS (iPhone?)’ debate is never ending. Both the clans often go to great lengths to prove their superiority over one another, and never miss out on a chance to mock each other when new products come out. However, things get hilarious and awkward when you are caught promoting your product using the product of a rival brand. Case in point: Samsung promoting Galaxy Note9 on Twitter using an iPhone.

Might as well add "Twitter police" to my bio at this point 🤦‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/DRlrXl7bak — Marques Brownlee (@MKBHD) December 2, 2018

Samsung Nigeria posted a video on Twitter promoting the Galaxy Note9 – one of its flagships for 2018. Samsung shared the video with caption “Enjoy stunning cinematic experience on the Galaxy Note9’s SuperAMOLED, infinity display.” However, Samsung did this using an iPhone.

This tweet was first spotted by popular tech YouTuber Marques Brownlee who’s popularly known as MKBHD. And, soon after MKBHD tweeted this, Twitteratis started trolling Samsung which led Samsung Nigeria to temporarily delete the account.

However, Samsung Nigeria is not the only one who promoted Galaxy Note9 on Twitter by tweeting from an iPhone. Their Saudi counterpart too did the same.

With that being said, this isn’t the first time Samsung Nigeria has tweeted from an iPhone. According to a Twitter account analysis tool, Samsung Nigeria has tweeted more than 300 times from an iPhone. Looks like whoever is managing Samsung’s Twitter handle is fond of iPhone.

Also Read: Anushka Sharma trolled by popular tech YouTuber for promoting Google Pixel 2 XL using an iPhone

Having said that, this is not the first time Marques has spotted someone promoting an Android smartphone using an iPhone. Back in early September this year, Marques trolled Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma for promoting Google Pixel 2 XL using an iPhone. And before that, he had trolled Hollywood actress Gal Gadot – known for her acting in Wonder Woman – for promoting the Huawei Mate 10 Pro on Twitter using an iPhone.

The reactions from Twitter users to this goof-up by Samsung were hilarious. As always, many responded with memes, one of which we are attaching down below: