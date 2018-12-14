Lenovo Z5s launching on December 18 teased to come with 10 GB RAM

Chinese technology brand Lenovo is all set to launch the Z5s smartphone in China next week on December 18. Lenovo has already confirmed that this smartphone will come with triple rear cameras. And now, the company has shed some light on one of the key specifications of the Z5s – its RAM count.

Lenovo has shared a poster on Chinese social network Weibo which says that the Z5s will come with more than 8 GB of RAM. Well, it doesn’t take a genius to figure out that more than 8 GB RAM means that the Z5s will come with 10 GB RAM. Of course, some might argue that it could also mean 12 GB RAM, but let’s be realistic, 12 GB RAM smartphones aren’t coming out just yet.

Another poster shared by Lenovo shows the front side of the Z5s and reveals that the smartphone will have an almost bezel-less look. Besides, the poster also hints at the smartphone coming with a waterdrop-shaped notch; something that the phone’s images leaked through TENAA already confirmed.

The images of Z5s leaked through TENAA also revealed that the smartphone has a fingerprint scanner on its back, with the power button and volume rocker residing on the right side and SIM/microSD card slot residing on the left.

The Lenovo Z5s is rumored to come with Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 710 SoC, 6.3-inch display, Android Pie, and 3210 mAh battery.

We may see Lenovo share some more posters on social media teasing the features of Z5s before it is unveiled on December 18.

