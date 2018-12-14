Honor 8A specs and images revealed through TENAA

Huawei sub-brand Honor launched the Honor 8X and Honor 8X Max smartphones back in early September this year. And then in October, the company launched the Honor 8C. Well, it looks like the company is planning on further expanding its portfolio of 8 series smartphones with the launch of Honor 8A; specifications and images of which have leaked online.

An Honor smartphone which is said to be the Honor 8A has appeared on TENAA’s website. It is listed on TENAA with model numbers JAT-AL00 and JAT-TL00. The listing includes the phone’s images as well as its specifications.

According to the TENAA listing, the Honor 8A is powered by an octa-core processor which is clocked at 2.3 GHz and is paired with 3 GB RAM. However, we are pretty sure there will be a 4 GB RAM variant as well in the offing. The smartphone will be available in two storage options – 32 GB and 64 GB – and, it will also have a microSD card slot which will allow storage expansion up to 512 GB.

The Honor 8A will run Android 9.0 Pie which is currently the latest version of Android. It has a 6.08-inch IPS LCD display that has a resolution of 1560 x 720 pixels. The image included in the TENAA listing reveals that the smartphone will have a waterdrop-shaped notch.

According to the TENAA listing, the Honor 8A will come in at least four colors – Black, Blue, Gold, Red – and, it will ship with a 2920 mAh battery which will keep the lights on. Oh, and yes, the smartphone will come with a 13 MP snapper at the back and an 8 MP snapper on the front for photography. However, the smartphone doesn’t come with a fingerprint scanner, but, you can very well expect it to come with face unlock.

That said, there are reports which state that this is the Honor Play 8, hence, we will have to wait for the official announcement to know what exactly will this smartphone be called.

Honor 8A Specifications [Expected]

CPU: 2.3 GHz octa-core processor

2.3 GHz octa-core processor RAM: 3/4 GB

3/4 GB Operating System: Android 9.0 Pie

Android 9.0 Pie Display: 6.08-inch HD+ (1560 x 720 pixels) IPS LCD display

6.08-inch HD+ (1560 x 720 pixels) IPS LCD display Rear Camera: 13 MP with LED flash

13 MP with LED flash Front Camera: 8 MP

8 MP Internal Storage: 32/64 GB

32/64 GB External Storage: Expandable up to 512 GB via microSD card

Expandable up to 512 GB via microSD card SIM: Dual

Dual Other: Face Unlock

Face Unlock Colors: Black, Blue, Gold, Red

Black, Blue, Gold, Red Battery: 2920 mAh

Source 1, 2