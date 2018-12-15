OnePlus 6T McLaren Edition now available for purchase in India: Here are the specifications and pricing details

After launching the OnePlus 6T in India back in late October, Chinese smartphone brand OnePlus launched the OnePlus 6T McLaren Edition in India a couple of days ago. This special edition 6T was available for purchase at OnePlus’ exclusive store in Delhi for a day. But now, it’s finally available for purchase through online stores.

The OnePlus 6T McLaren Edition, like previous OnePlus smartphones, can be purchased from OnePlus’ official website as well as from Amazon India. However, at press time, this special edition 6T can only be purchased from OnePlus India’s official website, as Amazon India says it will have the phone in stock on December 17.

OnePlus launched the OnePlus 6T McLaren Edition in partnership with McLaren Racing, just like it launched the OnePlus 5T Star Wars Edition in partnership with Disney, and the OnePlus 6 Marvel Avengers Limited Edition in partnership with Marvel.

That said, there aren’t too many differences between the McLaren Edition and the regular models of the 6T. It’s just that the McLaren Edition comes with a carbon fiber-like pattern underneath the glass at the back, Papaya Orange-colored bottom edges, a McLaren logo, 10 GB of RAM, Warp Charge 30 which charges the phone faster than OnePlus’ Fast Charge (previously Dash Charge), and, a custom UI along with exclusive animations, wallpapers, and themes. Apart from this, everything else remains the same.

OnePlus 6T McLaren Edition Specifications

CPU: 2.8 GHz Snapdragon 845 octa-core processor

OnePlus 6T McLaren Edition Price in India and Availability