Facebook Watch now available on desktop and Facebook Lite

Back in August this year, Menlo Park-based social media giant Facebook launched Watch – its video service to take on YouTube. Facebook Watch was initially only available on Facebook’s standalone apps for Android and iOS, but, Facebook has now expanded its availability.

Facebook has announced that Watch is now available on desktop as well as Facebook Lite – a lightweight version of the main Facebook app for low-end Android devices with spotty Internet connectivity. In addition to that, Facebook also revealed that there are more than 75 Million daily and 400 Million monthly users who spend at least a minute in Watch. Furthermore, the social media giant also said that these 75 Million daily visitors spend an average of more than 20 minutes in Watch.

Facebook also said that it will continue funding original content and has announced second seasons of Huda Boss, Five Points, Sacred Lies, and Sorry For Your Loss because these shows all “cultivated deeply engaged fan bases who came for the episodes, but stayed for the conversations”.

This social media giant also said that Ad Breaks, which were announced back in August in five countries, are expanding to eligible Pages in 40 countries around the world. Besides, Facebook also revealed that it’s working on different ways through which publishers and creators can make money on its platform.

Lastly, Facebook said that in a bid to unify the video experience on its platform, it will be “testing a few things in the coming months, like creating a darker background whenever you immerse yourself into a video on mobile”.