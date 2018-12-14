Indian handset maker Micromax is all set to launch a new smartphone in India on December 18. We don’t know the name of this smartphone yet, but, Micromax has already revealed that this smartphone will come with a notched display. Well now, the company has revealed some more details about its upcoming smartphone.

Micromax has shared an image on Twitter which reveals that this smartphone will come with dual cameras at the back. The image shows that these dual cameras will be stacked vertically in the top-left corner. Below these cameras is the LED flash, and, there’s also a text that reads “Dual AI Camera”. Well, this does mean that the cameras on this Micromax smartphone will come with some AI-based features in tow.

The image shared by Micromax also confirms that this smartphone will come in a blue-purple gradient color. Although it’s safe to say that there will be more color options to choose from.

The front of the smartphone has display notch which accommodates the earpiece as well as LED flash which should help you take brighter photos in low-light conditions. That said, it also looks like this smartphone will not only have dual cameras at the back, but on the front as well.

It also looks like the smartphone will have its power button on the right side, with the volume rocker residing on the left. However, a previous teaser image shared by Micromax showed both the volume rocker and power button located on the right side of the phone.

We are four days away from the launch, so expect Micromax to reveal more information about this smartphone by sharing teaser images on social media.