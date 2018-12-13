Micromax launching its first notched display smartphone in India on December 18

Indian handset maker Micromax, which was once a very popular brand in the country in the budget segment, has lost its popularity due to an influx of smartphones from Chinese brands like Xiaomi. The company hasn’t launched too many smartphones in India in the past year. Back in October this year, Micromax launched a total of three new Android Go smartphones in the country, and now, it’s all set to launch a new smartphone in India on December 18.

Micromax has sent out press invites to the Indian media for the launch of a new smartphone on December 18. The invite doesn’t reveal the name of the smartphone, but, it does have a silhouette of its next smartphone which reveals that it will come with a notched display. This will be the first Micromax smartphone to come with a display notch.

Micromax has also shared an image (attached above) on Twitter teasing its upcoming smartphone which not only shows us that this smartphone will have an iPhone X-like notch but also reveals that the smartphone has its power button and volume rocker located on its right. Micromax also used the hashtag #AboveTheRest in its tweet, with the image having text that reads “Does the powerful excite you?”

It’s currently unclear whether this will be a budget smartphone, a mid-ranger, or a flagship. However, looking at the competition in Indian smartphone industry right now, we think it definitely won’t be a flagship. Micromax is better off sticking to a budget smartphone or a mid-ranger at max.

We are still five days away from the launch, so we expect Micromax to reveal some more details about this smartphone on social media.