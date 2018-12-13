Samsung India trolled for promoting Galaxy A9 on Twitter using an iPhone

We have seen celebrities like Anushka Sharma and Gal Gadot getting trolled for promoting Android smartphones using an iPhone on Twitter. However, celebs aren’t the only ones who are trolled for promoting a product using the product of a rival brand. Earlier last month, South Korean tech giant Samsung was trolled for promoting Galaxy Note9 on Twitter using an iPhone. Well, Samsung has done that again, but this time, it’s their Indian arm.

Earlier this month, Samsung Nigeria promoted the Galaxy Note9 on Twitter using an iPhone. And now, Samsung India has promoted the Galaxy A9 (2018) on Twitter using an iPhone. As always, this was spotted by popular tech YouTuber Marques Brownlee who’s also known as MKBHD.

Samsung India deleted the tweet after its goof-up came to light.

There’s nothing wrong in sending a tweet from an iPhone or an iPad, however, it’s kind of hilarious when brands and celebs send out tweets from an iPhone to promote Android smartphones. Spotting this has even become easier now as Twitter has started showing the origin of a tweet on its official apps, so we hope both brands and celebs will be extra cautious while promoting a smartphone on Twitter if they don’t want to get trolled.

That said, Samsung is not the only brand that has used an iPhone to promote its product on Twitter. This list includes Motorola India and McLaren as well. In fact, Nick Jonas also promoted Google’s Pixel 3 on Twitter by tweeting from an iPhone.

If you ever spot any smartphone brand promoting its product on Twitter by tweeting from an iPhone, do let us know, so we can have a laugh together.