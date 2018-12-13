Samsung Galaxy S10, S10+, S10 Lite price, specs and launch date leak online

The year 2018 is about to come to an end, and we don’t have much smartphone launches lined up for the year. However, we are expecting to see some interesting smartphones launching at MWC in February next year. Samsung was also expected to unveil its Galaxy S10 series smartphones at MWC, but the latest leak suggests that may not be the case.

Samsung Galaxy S10 Launch Date

According to a report by Gizmodo UK, the Samsung Galaxy S10 will be launched next year before MWC. It will be launched at a Samsung Unpacked event that will be held on February 20. Pre-orders will begin from the same date, and the phone will be released on March 8.

Samsung Galaxy S10 Specifications and Features

Last week, popular leakster Evan Blass revealed the screen sizes of the Galaxy S10, Galaxy S10+, and the Galaxy S10 Lite. According to Blass, the Galaxy S10 Lite would be the smallest with a screen size of 5.8-inch. The Galaxy S10 will have a screen size of 6.1-inch, and, the Galaxy S10+ will have a screen size of 6.4-inch.

While the S10 and S10+ will flaunt curved displays, the S10 Lite will come with a flat display.

There’s also a fourth variant of the Galaxy S10, code-named ‘Beyond X‘, which is said to boast a 6.7-inch display. And, all of these will be coming with Infinity-O Display which will have a hole having the front camera inside it. We are not sure of the placement of this hole though as different renders have revealed different positioning.

Having said that, the Galaxy S10 Lite will come with 128 GB of internal storage and the Galaxy S10 will come with 128 GB and 512 GB storage options. The Galaxy S10+ will also be available in 128 GB and 512 GB storage options, but, there will also be a third model which will have a whopping 1 Terabyte of internal storage.

In terms of optics, we already know that the Galaxy S10 series will come with triple rear cameras, however, some reports suggest that the S10+ would come with four rear cameras. All the variants of the Galaxy S10 will come with in-display fingerprint scanner, but, this will be an ultra-sonic scanner and not the optical one we see on smartphones like the OnePlus 6T.

The Galaxy S10 code-named ‘Beyond X’ is said to come with 5G support, but, the report states that 5G services will only be available on the S10 in “late Q2 at the earliest.”

Huawei’s Mate 20 Pro comes with wireless reverse charging, and this feature is said to be present on the Galaxy S10 series smartphones as well. It will be called Powershare.

Samsung Galaxy S10 Price

The Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite will be priced at £669 (around ₹60,424) in the UK. The Galaxy S10 128 GB variant will be priced at £799 (around ₹72,166), whereas the 512 GB variant will be priced at £999 (around ₹90,230). The Galaxy S10+ 128 GB variant will be priced at £899 (around ₹81,198), 512 GB variant will be priced at £1099 (₹99,262), and, the 1 Terabyte variant will be priced at a whopping £1399 (around ₹1,26,359).

We expect to hear more and more about the Galaxy S10 as we inch closer to its expected launch date.