Renders of Galaxy S10 lineup leak showing different position of front cameras than previously expected

Earlier this week, we were treated to renders of Samsung’s Galaxy S10+ which revealed that the smartphone would come with a hole in the display in top-right corner for selfie cameras. Well now, renders of the entire Galaxy S10 lineup have leaked online which paint a different picture.

Renders of the entire Galaxy S10 lineup – which includes Galaxy S10, S10 Lite, and S10+ – have been leaked by popular leakster Evan Blass. These renders show that the Galaxy S10 and S10 Lite will come with single front cameras, whereas the Galaxy S10+ will come with dual front cameras.

These renders also show that all three of these smartphones will come with hole in the display for front camera(s), but, these holes will be placed in the center, instead of the right side as hinted by previously leaked renders.

That said, these renders also reveal that the S10 Lite carries model number SM-G970F, S10 carries SM-G973F, and, the S10+ carries SM-G975F. However, do note that these renders leaked by Blass don’t actually come from anyone at Samsung, instead, they are just “a case manufacturer’s expectations for the Galaxy S10 lineup”, hence, we might see all the Galaxy S10 models, or at the very least, the S10+, having a camera cut-out in the left or right corner instead of in the center.

With that being said, the renders shared by Blass hint at the S10 Lite coming with a 5.8-inch display, S10 with a 6.1-inch display, and the S10+ with a 6.4-inch display. There are also reports of a fourth variant of Galaxy S10, code-named ‘Beyond X’, which will come with 6.7-inch display, 5G support, 12 GB RAM, and 1 Terabyte of storage.

A separate report from another reliable leakster suggests that the Galaxy S10 Lite would come with flat screen instead of a curved one, have dual rear cameras, and a side-mounted fingerprint scanner.

Samsung is expected to unveil the Galaxy S10 lineup next year in February at Mobile World Congress, and, as we inch closer to that, we are only going to hear more and more about the Galaxy S10 series.