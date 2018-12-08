Here’s our first, best look yet at the Samsung Galaxy A8s with Infinity-O Display and triple rear cameras

South Korean tech giant Samsung is all set to launch the Galaxy A8s next week on December 10 at an event in China. Thanks to a previously leaked render and an official teaser image, we already have an idea of what this smartphone will look like. But now, thanks to the images coming out of China, we are now having our best look yet at the Samsung Galaxy A8s.

Images (attached above) of the Samsung Galaxy A8s have leaked through TENAA’s website. While the listing doesn’t reveal any details about the hardware of the Galaxy A8s (except screen and battery size), it does show us what this smartphone actually looks like.

As you can see, the back of the smartphone has three cameras that are stacked vertically in the top-left corner. The middle camera even has a yellow ring around it. We are not sure if it serves any purpose, or is just a design element.

Below the triple cameras is the LED flash, and the back of the smartphone is also home to an oval-shaped fingerprint scanner as well as the Samsung moniker.

That said, the images reveal that the back of the Galaxy A8s has curved edges which should help with the grip. And, the smartphone will also come in at least one gradient color.

Moving on the front, as the display of the Galaxy A8s is turned off, it’s a bit difficult to ascertain how big the bezels are. However, if you look closely at the image, you can see that there’s a hole for the camera in the top-left corner. Well, that’s the Infinity-O Display, and this is something that has already been confirmed by Samsung.

The TENAA listing of the Galaxy A8s also reveals that the smartphone will come with a 6.39-inch display and a 3300 mAh battery, while also carrying model number SM-G8870. You can check out expected specifications of the Galaxy A8s down below.

Samsung Galaxy A8s Specifications [Expected]

CPU: Snapdragon 710 SoC

Snapdragon 710 SoC RAM: 6 GB LPDDR4X

6 GB LPDDR4X Display: 6.39-inch Full-HD+ Infinity-O LCD display (size confirmed)

6.39-inch Full-HD+ Infinity-O LCD display (size confirmed) Rear Camera: 24 MP + 5 MP + 10 MP with LED flash

24 MP + 5 MP + 10 MP with LED flash Front Camera: 24 MP

24 MP Internal Storage: 128 GB

128 GB External Storage: Expandable up to 512 GB via microSD card

Expandable up to 512 GB via microSD card Other: Fingerprint Scanner, USB Type-C (confirmed)

Fingerprint Scanner, USB Type-C (confirmed) Battery: 3300 mAh (confirmed)

We will know everything there is to know about this smartphone two days later once it’s unveiled by Samsung at an event in China.

