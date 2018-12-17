nubia’s gaming smartphone reaching Indian shores on December 20

Chinese smartphone brand nubia launched its very first gaming smartphone – the nubia Red Magic – back in April this year in China. And late last month, nubia launched the Red Magic Mars with upgraded innards. Well now, nubia is all set to bring its gaming smartphone to India.

nubia through its Twitter handle has announced that it will be launching its gaming smartphone in India on December 20. But, it’s currently unclear which gaming smartphone will nubia launch in India as the company hasn’t explicitly mentioned which gaming smartphone it’s bringing to the country. However, instead of launching the Red Magic, we would like nubia to launch the Red Magic Mars in India as it comes with Snapdragon 845 SoC as opposed to Snapdragon 835 which powers the Red Magic.

There aren’t a lot many hardware differences between the Red Magic and the Red Magic Mars. Both these smartphones only differ in terms of processor, RAM count, and front camera. Oh, and yes, do note that while the Red Magic comes only with air cooling, the Red Magic Mars comes with both air cooling as well as liquid cooling.

We are including specifications of both these smartphones down below for you to take a look at.

nubia Red Magic Specifications

CPU: 2.45 GHz Snapdragon 835 octa-core processor

2.45 GHz Snapdragon 835 octa-core processor RAM: 6/8 GB

6/8 GB GPU: Adreno 540

Adreno 540 Operating System: Nubia Red Magic OS based on Android 8.1 Oreo

Nubia Red Magic OS based on Android 8.1 Oreo Display: 6-inch Full-HD+ (2160 x 1080 pixels) display with 18:9 aspect ratio, 403 ppi pixel density

6-inch Full-HD+ (2160 x 1080 pixels) display with 18:9 aspect ratio, 403 ppi pixel density Rear Camera: 24 MP with f/1.7 aperture, 6P Lens, NeoVision 7.0 with LED flash

24 MP with f/1.7 aperture, 6P Lens, NeoVision 7.0 with LED flash Front Camera: 8 MP with f/2.0 aperture and 3P 76.9-degrees wide-angle lens

8 MP with f/2.0 aperture and 3P 76.9-degrees wide-angle lens Internal Storage: 64 GB (with 6 GB RAM), 128 GB (with 8 GB RAM)

64 GB (with 6 GB RAM), 128 GB (with 8 GB RAM) SIM: Dual SIM

Dual SIM Connectivity: 4G, GPS, Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, USB Type-C, USB OTG

4G, GPS, Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, USB Type-C, USB OTG Other: Fingerprint Scanner, Dedicated Game Button, TAS2555 Chip, DTS Sound, Air Cooling, Glowing RGB LED lights

Fingerprint Scanner, Dedicated Game Button, TAS2555 Chip, DTS Sound, Air Cooling, Glowing RGB LED lights Colors: Black, Red

Black, Red Battery: 3800 mAh

nubia Red Magic Mars Specifications

CPU: 2.8 GHz Snapdragon 845 octa-core processor

2.8 GHz Snapdragon 845 octa-core processor RAM: 6/8/10 GB LPDDR4X

6/8/10 GB LPDDR4X GPU: Adreno 630

Adreno 630 Operating System: Nubia RedMagic OS 1.6 based on Android 9.0 Pie

Nubia RedMagic OS 1.6 based on Android 9.0 Pie Display: 6-inch Full-HD+ (2160 x 1080 pixels) display with 18:9 aspect ratio and 403 ppi pixel density

6-inch Full-HD+ (2160 x 1080 pixels) display with 18:9 aspect ratio and 403 ppi pixel density Rear Camera: 16 MP with f/1.8 aperture, NeoVision 8.0, 240 FPS Slow-Motion Video Recording, AI Scene Detection and LED flash

16 MP with f/1.8 aperture, NeoVision 8.0, 240 FPS Slow-Motion Video Recording, AI Scene Detection and LED flash Front Camera: 8 MP with f/2.0 aperture and Beauty Mode

8 MP with f/2.0 aperture and Beauty Mode Internal Storage: 64 GB (with 6 GB RAM), 128 GB (with 8 GB RAM), 256 GB (with 10 GB RAM) UFS 2.1

64 GB (with 6 GB RAM), 128 GB (with 8 GB RAM), 256 GB (with 10 GB RAM) UFS 2.1 SIM: Dual SIM

Dual SIM Connectivity: 4G, GPS, Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, 3.5 mm headphone jack, USB Type-C, USB OTG

4G, GPS, Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, 3.5 mm headphone jack, USB Type-C, USB OTG Other: Fingerprint Scanner, Dedicated Game Button, Game Touch Button, DTS 7.1 Sound, 3D Surround Sound, Dual Cooling (Liquid + Air), Glowing RGB LED lights

Fingerprint Scanner, Dedicated Game Button, Game Touch Button, DTS 7.1 Sound, 3D Surround Sound, Dual Cooling (Liquid + Air), Glowing RGB LED lights Colors: Black, Red, Camouflage

Black, Red, Camouflage Battery: 3800 mAh with 16W Fast Charging

What do you think would be an ideal price of these smartphones in India?