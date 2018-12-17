nubia’s gaming smartphone reaching Indian shores on December 20
Chinese smartphone brand nubia launched its very first gaming smartphone – the nubia Red Magic – back in April this year in China. And late last month, nubia launched the Red Magic Mars with upgraded innards. Well now, nubia is all set to bring its gaming smartphone to India.
nubia through its Twitter handle has announced that it will be launching its gaming smartphone in India on December 20. But, it’s currently unclear which gaming smartphone will nubia launch in India as the company hasn’t explicitly mentioned which gaming smartphone it’s bringing to the country. However, instead of launching the Red Magic, we would like nubia to launch the Red Magic Mars in India as it comes with Snapdragon 845 SoC as opposed to Snapdragon 835 which powers the Red Magic.
Enough is enough, it's time for a new species to take over. It's time for a complete annihilation.
Follow @RedMagicIN to know more.#NotForTheFaintHearted #BelieveInMagic #GametimeAnytime #ComingSoon pic.twitter.com/Iw4po3fkfC
— nubia India (@nubia_India) December 17, 2018
There aren’t a lot many hardware differences between the Red Magic and the Red Magic Mars. Both these smartphones only differ in terms of processor, RAM count, and front camera. Oh, and yes, do note that while the Red Magic comes only with air cooling, the Red Magic Mars comes with both air cooling as well as liquid cooling.
We are including specifications of both these smartphones down below for you to take a look at.
nubia Red Magic Specifications
- CPU: 2.45 GHz Snapdragon 835 octa-core processor
- RAM: 6/8 GB
- GPU: Adreno 540
- Operating System: Nubia Red Magic OS based on Android 8.1 Oreo
- Display: 6-inch Full-HD+ (2160 x 1080 pixels) display with 18:9 aspect ratio, 403 ppi pixel density
- Rear Camera: 24 MP with f/1.7 aperture, 6P Lens, NeoVision 7.0 with LED flash
- Front Camera: 8 MP with f/2.0 aperture and 3P 76.9-degrees wide-angle lens
- Internal Storage: 64 GB (with 6 GB RAM), 128 GB (with 8 GB RAM)
- SIM: Dual SIM
- Connectivity: 4G, GPS, Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, USB Type-C, USB OTG
- Other: Fingerprint Scanner, Dedicated Game Button, TAS2555 Chip, DTS Sound, Air Cooling, Glowing RGB LED lights
- Colors: Black, Red
- Battery: 3800 mAh
nubia Red Magic Mars Specifications
- CPU: 2.8 GHz Snapdragon 845 octa-core processor
- RAM: 6/8/10 GB LPDDR4X
- GPU: Adreno 630
- Operating System: Nubia RedMagic OS 1.6 based on Android 9.0 Pie
- Display: 6-inch Full-HD+ (2160 x 1080 pixels) display with 18:9 aspect ratio and 403 ppi pixel density
- Rear Camera: 16 MP with f/1.8 aperture, NeoVision 8.0, 240 FPS Slow-Motion Video Recording, AI Scene Detection and LED flash
- Front Camera: 8 MP with f/2.0 aperture and Beauty Mode
- Internal Storage: 64 GB (with 6 GB RAM), 128 GB (with 8 GB RAM), 256 GB (with 10 GB RAM) UFS 2.1
- SIM: Dual SIM
- Connectivity: 4G, GPS, Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, 3.5 mm headphone jack, USB Type-C, USB OTG
- Other: Fingerprint Scanner, Dedicated Game Button, Game Touch Button, DTS 7.1 Sound, 3D Surround Sound, Dual Cooling (Liquid + Air), Glowing RGB LED lights
- Colors: Black, Red, Camouflage
- Battery: 3800 mAh with 16W Fast Charging
What do you think would be an ideal price of these smartphones in India?