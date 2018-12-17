OnePlus 6T McLaren Edition Hands-on [Images]

OnePlus has launched a special edition smartphone of the OnePlus 6T which was launched back in October – the OnePlus 6T McLaren Edition is the OnePlus’s newest smartphone in partnership with McLaren Racing featuring a McLaren inspired design, a whopping 10 GB RAM and new a fast-charging Warp Charge 30 technology that charges the phone 50% in 20 minutes. Here’s our hands-on with the new OnePlus 6T McLaren Edition.

OnePlus 6T McLaren Edition Specifications

Rs 50,999 Availability: Available exclusively on Amazon India as well as OnePlus India’s official website.

Similar to what we have seen with the previous OnePlus’ phones, the OnePlus 5T Star Wars Edition in partnership with Disney, and the OnePlus 6 Marvel Avengers Limited Edition in partnership with Marvel. Now, we are seeing the OnePlus 6T McLaren Edition in partnership with McLaren Racing.

OnePlus 6T McLaren Edition’s back cover has a carbon fiber pattern inspired by the McLaren in Formula 1. The bottom has the McLaren badge along with a line of Papaya Orange color that flows dynamically along the bottom edge. It also ships with a Papaya Orange colored braided charging cable. The Papaya Orange has long been a hallmark of McLaren.

The OnePlus 6T McLaren Edition runs OxygenOS based on Android 9.0 Pie out-of-the-box with added custom UI along with exclusive boot animation and in-display fingerprint scanner screen unlock animation, Live wallpapers, and themes.

Shifting from the Dash Charge to the new Warp Charge 30 for even faster charging, the OnePlus 6T McLaren Edition offers a day’s power in 20 minutes according to OnePlus. To be precise, the Warp Charge 30 charges the 50% battery in just 20 minutes and remains cool and consistent even when the phone is in use.

Talking about the specs, there are hardly any differences, the OnePlus 6T McLaren Edition comes with 10 GB LPDDR4X RAM versus the 8 GB RAM in OnePlus 6T. The CPU and the storage remain the same, i.e. Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC paired 256 GB internal storage respectively.

The OnePlus 6T McLaren Edition sports the same 6.41-inch Optic AMOLED display with a notch at the top. Furthermore, the screen offers a Full HD+ resolution (2340 x 1080 pixels), 19.5:9 aspect ratio, and Corning Gorilla Glass 6 protection.

The OnePlus 6T McLaren Edition uses the same dual-camera from the OnePlus 6T, the rear side has dual cameras 16 MP + 20 MP and a 16 MP selfie camera.

The ports’ location is as what you have on the OnePlus 6T, the bottom offers USB Type-C port, loudspeakers, and microphone. No 3.5 mm jack is present, you have to plug in the bundled USB Type C to 3.5mm adapter.

The price for the special edition OnePlus 6T McLaren Edition starts at Rs 50,999. So, would you be buying this OnePlus 6T McLaren Edition?