HTC Desire 12s launched with 5.7-inch 18:9 display, Snapdragon 435 SoC and 13 MP camera

Back in March this year, Taiwanese smartphone brand HTC launched the Desire 12 and Desire 12+ smartphones. And now, the company has further expanded its portfolio of Desire 12 series smartphones with the launch of HTC Desire 12s.

The HTC Desire 12s is a budget smartphone and it isn’t the one to be much excited about. It is powered by Snapdragon 435 SoC and comes in two different configurations – 3 GB RAM + 32 GB storage and 4 GB RAM + 64 GB storage.

The smartphone sports a 5.7-inch display that has an aspect ratio of 18:9 and a resolution of 1440 x 720 pixels. The back of the smartphone, however, flaunts a double-texture design which is a combination of glossy texture and matte finish.

On the software front, the HTC Desire 12s runs Android 8.1 Oreo and there’s no word from HTC on Android Pie update. The photography department on the smartphone is handled by a 13 MP snapper on the back and front – both of which are accompanied by LED flash.

The HTC Desire 12s also has a fingerprint scanner at the back that lets you quickly unlock the smartphone, and, it is offered in three colors – Black, Silver, and Red. The smartphone ships with a 3075 mAh battery which keeps the lights on.

HTC Desire 12s Specifications

CPU: Snapdragon 435 octa-core processor

HTC Desire 12s Price and Availability

Price of 3 GB RAM + 32 GB storage variant: NT$5990 (around $194/₹13,890)

NT$5990 (around $194/₹13,890) Price of 4 GB RAM + 64 GB storage variant: NT$5990 (around $226/₹16,208)

NT$5990 (around $226/₹16,208) Availability: Available for purchase in Taiwan. No word on availability in other markets

Source