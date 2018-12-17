HTC

HTC Desire 12s launched with 5.7-inch 18:9 display, Snapdragon 435 SoC and 13 MP camera

By Sagar Bakre
Back in March this year, Taiwanese smartphone brand HTC launched the Desire 12 and Desire 12+ smartphones. And now, the company has further expanded its portfolio of Desire 12 series smartphones with the launch of HTC Desire 12s.

htc-desire-12s-official-1

The HTC Desire 12s is a budget smartphone and it isn’t the one to be much excited about. It is powered by Snapdragon 435 SoC and comes in two different configurations – 3 GB RAM + 32 GB storage and 4 GB RAM + 64 GB storage.

The smartphone sports a 5.7-inch display that has an aspect ratio of 18:9 and a resolution of 1440 x 720 pixels. The back of the smartphone, however, flaunts a double-texture design which is a combination of glossy texture and matte finish.

htc-desire-12s-official-3

On the software front, the HTC Desire 12s runs Android 8.1 Oreo and there’s no word from HTC on Android Pie update. The photography department on the smartphone is handled by a 13 MP snapper on the back and front – both of which are accompanied by LED flash.

The HTC Desire 12s also has a fingerprint scanner at the back that lets you quickly unlock the smartphone, and, it is offered in three colors – Black, Silver, and Red. The smartphone ships with a 3075 mAh battery which keeps the lights on.

HTC Desire 12s Specifications

  • CPU: Snapdragon 435 octa-core processor
  • RAM: 3/4 GB
  • GPU: Adreno 505
  • Operating System: HTC Sense based on Android 8.1 Oreo
  • Display: 5.7-inch HD+ (1440 x 720 pixels) 18:9 display
  • Rear Camera: 13 MP with f/2.0 aperture, PDAF, HDR and LED flash
  • Front Camera: 13 MP with f/2.2 aperture, Beauty Mode and LED flash
  • Internal Storage: 32 GB (with 3 GB RAM), 64 GB (with 4 GB RAM)
  • External Storage: Expandable via microSD card
  • SIM: Dual
  • Connectivity: 4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth 4.2, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, NFC, 3.5 mm headphone jack, micro USB
  • Other: Fingerprint Scanner
  • Colors: Black, Silver, Red
  • Battery: 3075 mAh

HTC Desire 12s Price and Availability

  • Price of 3 GB RAM + 32 GB storage variant: NT$5990 (around $194/₹13,890)
  • Price of 4 GB RAM + 64 GB storage variant: NT$5990 (around $226/₹16,208)
  • Availability: Available for purchase in Taiwan. No word on availability in other markets

Source